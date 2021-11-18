Briefly: Verlander agrees to return to Astros

Justin Verlander reached a $25 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros as he comes back from Tommy John surgery, and Brandon Belt accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Verlander, a 38-year-old right-hander, has a conditional $25 million option for 2023 as part of the agreement.

He made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He attempted a comeback after he was injured, but announced on Sept. 19, 2020, that he needed Tommy John surgery and underwent the procedure on Oct. 1.

Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2011 AL MVP, became a free agent after completing a $94 million, three-year contract with the Astros.

Belt was the only one to accept among the 14 free agents who received the offers from their former clubs on Nov. 7. Bell is 33 and perhaps wary of a free-agent market at first base that includes 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman.

Belt hit .274 with a career-high 29 home runs and 59 RBIs last season.

Players who turned down offers included Freeman (Atlanta), shortstop Carlos Correa (Houston), right-hander Raisel Iglesias (Los Angeles Angels), AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray and second baseman/shortstop Marcus Semien (Toronto), outfielder Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati), shortstop Trevor Story (Colorado), shortstop Corey Seager and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor (Los Angeles Dodgers) and outfielder Michael Conforto (New York Mets).

Soccer

NBC retained U.S. English- and Spanish-language broadcast rights to England's Premier League with a bid of more than $2.7 billion over six years, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

NBC announced the agreement Thursday but did not give terms. The person divulging the financial figure spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the terms were confidential.

NBC gained rights to soccer's top league from Fox for the 2013-14 season but faced heavy competition in bidding from CBS and ESPN, who put in a joint offer during the second round of bidding. Fox, which holds rights to the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, also bid.

NBC's previous six-year deal, which began in 2016, was worth $1 billion.

