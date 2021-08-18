Briefly: Venus gets wild card into U.S. Open

Two-time champion Venus Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card Wednesday into the Grand Slam tournament.

The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women's main draw.

Williams hasn't missed the U.S. Open since 2006, when she was sidelined by a left wrist injury. She reached her last major semifinal there in 2017.

Cycling

Jasper Philipsen secured his second stage win at this year's Spanish Vuelta, with Rein Taaramae losing the leader's red jersey to Kenny Elissonde after crashing for the second straight day.

Philipsen prevailed at the final sprint of the fifth stage, a 114.6-mile route that finished in Albacete in southeastern Spain. Philipsen, a Belgian rider with team Alpecin-Fenix, also won the second stage of the three-week Grand Tour race.

Fabio Jakobsen, who won Tuesday's fourth stage for his biggest victory since a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland a year ago, was second on Wednesday.

Olympics