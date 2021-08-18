Briefly: Venus gets wild card into U.S. Open

Two-time champion Venus Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card Wednesday into the Grand Slam tournament.
The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women's main draw.
Williams hasn't missed the U.S. Open since 2006, when she was sidelined by a left wrist injury. She reached her last major semifinal there in 2017.
Cycling
Jasper Philipsen secured his second stage win at this year's Spanish Vuelta, with Rein Taaramae losing the leader's red jersey to Kenny Elissonde after crashing for the second straight day.
Philipsen prevailed at the final sprint of the fifth stage, a 114.6-mile route that finished in Albacete in southeastern Spain. Philipsen, a Belgian rider with team Alpecin-Fenix, also won the second stage of the three-week Grand Tour race.
Fabio Jakobsen, who won Tuesday's fourth stage for his biggest victory since a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland a year ago, was second on Wednesday.
Olympics
Olympic bronze medalist and Wisconsin native Molly Seidel is one of several standout American women planning to run the New York City Marathon in November.
Seidel stunned even herself with a third-place finish in Tokyo this month in just the third 26.2-mile race of her career. A University Lake High School graduate and an NCAA Division I champion at Notre Dame in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meter events, she is now the headliner for the NYC Marathon's 50th running in her five-borough debut.
Fellow U.S. Olympians Aliphine Tuliamuk, Sally Kipyego and Emily Sisson will also be in the field, along with 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden.
Auto racing
This year's Japanese Grand Prix was canceled following discussions between the government and race promoters.
The race in Suzuka had been scheduled for Oct. 10, between the events in Turkey and the United States.
The Japanese government pushed ahead with the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics, which finished on Aug. 8, although medical experts said the surge was not directly linked to the Games.