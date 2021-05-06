Briefly: UW's Davis invited to FIBA tryouts

Jonathan Davis, fresh off a strong freshman season with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, has been invited to try out for the U.S. National Team that will compete at the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer in Latvia.
Davis, a former La Crosse Central standout, averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while appearing in all 31 games for the Badgers in 2020-21. He didn’t start any games but was fifth on the team in minutes, at 24.4 per game, and shot 38.9% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line. He led UW with 34 steals.
Trials to select the 12-member U.S. team will be held June 20-22. The team will begin play against Turkey on July 3, with games against Mali (July 4) and Australia (July 6) to follow in round-robin Group D play. The U.S. is the defending gold medalist in the event, which features 16 nations.
Golf
Darren Clarke took the lead Thursday in the Regions Tradition in Alabama, opening with a 6-under 66 in the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.
The 2011 British Open champion from Northern Ireland had a one-stroke lead over Stephen Ames and Madison resident Jerry Kelly at Greystone Golf & Country Club.
Madison resident Steve Stricker, the 2019 winner, was among three players two shots back at 68.
Kelly, who won the Senior Players Championship last August, had five birdies and a bogey on his final nine holes after starting on No. 10. He tied for fifth at the rain-shortened Insperity Invitational.
- Local stars Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul carded 8-under 64s on Thursday to share a stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Thailand.
Tavatanakit, who became Thailand’s new leading female golfer following her breakthrough win at the ANA Inspiration last month, shot nine birdies against a lone bogey on the sixth hole in drizzle conditions.
The 18-year-old Thitikul highlighted her round with eagles on the 10th and 18th holes, five birdies, and a bogey on the 14th.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal got through another young opponent and showed signs he was getting closer to his best form on clay as he defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the Madrid Open quarterfinals.
Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost to Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-1. Earlier, U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem reached the last eight by defeating Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7), 6-4.
American John Isner used 29 aces, including two consecutive to clinch the deciding tiebreaker, to defeat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (4) and reach the quarters.
In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Ash Barty cruised into the final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over wild-card entry Paula Badosa, the first Spanish woman to reach the semifinals in Madrid.
Horse racing
The field for the May 15 Preakness Stakes lost a significant contender when trainer Brad Cox announced Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun will not run in the second leg of the Triple Crown.
Cox said he’ll instead focus on preparing Mandaloun for Grade 1 stakes later in the year. On the same National Thoroughbred Racing Association conference call, he announced Caddo River will not be ready for the Preakness after he was scratched from the Derby field because of an infection.
With Mandaloun out, the Preakness will not feature any of the three contenders who pushed Medina Spirit late in the Derby. Third-place finisher Hot Rod Charlie and fourth-place finisher Essential Quality were already ruled out, with potential runs in the Belmont Stakes on their respective agendas.
Olympics
Vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech will donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.
Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before arriving in Tokyo for the games, which open on July 23.