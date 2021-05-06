Briefly: UW's Davis invited to FIBA tryouts

In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Ash Barty cruised into the final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over wild-card entry Paula Badosa, the first Spanish woman to reach the semifinals in Madrid.

Horse racing

The field for the May 15 Preakness Stakes lost a significant contender when trainer Brad Cox announced Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun will not run in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Cox said he’ll instead focus on preparing Mandaloun for Grade 1 stakes later in the year. On the same National Thoroughbred Racing Association conference call, he announced Caddo River will not be ready for the Preakness after he was scratched from the Derby field because of an infection.

With Mandaloun out, the Preakness will not feature any of the three contenders who pushed Medina Spirit late in the Derby. Third-place finisher Hot Rod Charlie and fourth-place finisher Essential Quality were already ruled out, with potential runs in the Belmont Stakes on their respective agendas.

Olympics

Vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech will donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before arriving in Tokyo for the games, which open on July 23.

