University of Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis, slated to come back Saturday from a two-game suspension for his alleged actions related to a teammate’s sexual assault case, will not face criminal charges, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Thursday.
Davis, the roommate of fellow wideout Quintez Cephus, was mentioned in a criminal complaint filed Aug. 20 against Cephus as having been present in their apartment when Cephus is alleged to have sexually assaulted two women.
At the time that the complaint was filed, Ozanne said he did not know yet whether Davis would be charged. Football head coach Paul Chryst suspended Davis for two games on Aug. 22. He will return Saturday when the Badgers face BYU at Camp Randall Stadium.
Golf
Maria Torres, the first Puerto Rican player to get an LPGA Tour card, went birdie-birdie-eagle from the 13th to 15th holes in a 6-under 65 that tied her atop the Evian Championship leaderboard with Carlota Ciganda of Spain.
Torres matched a target set by the 21st-ranked Ciganda, who had six birdies and no bogeys on the 6,523-yard Evian Resort Golf Club course at Vian-Les-Bains, France.
One shot back, Austin Ernst of the United States made eagle-3 at the 13th in a 5-under 66 to stand alone in third place.
A three-player group on 67 included Nasa Hataoka of Japan, who won the qualifying school tournament, Brooke Henderson of Canada, winner of the 2016 PGA Championship; and two-time major winner So Yeon Ryu of South Korea.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park had a tough day, shooting a 6-over 77 playing in the same afternoon group as Hall.
Hockey
The San Jose Sharks acquired two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators for a package of young players and picks, adding a world-class player to a team now expected to contend in the ultra-tough Western Conference.
Karlsson now joins a team with a top goaltender in Martin Jones; skilled forwards in Logan Couture, Evander Kane, Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski; and one of the league’s top defensive units featuring 2017 Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns and shutdown defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic.
San Jose is sending the Senators a first-round pick in 2019 or 2020, a second-round pick in 2019, forwards Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers, defenseman Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks. The Sharks also get forward Francis Perron.
Ottawa also gets a second-round pick in 2021 if Karlsson re-signs with the Sharks. That pick becomes a first if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. The Senators also will receive a first-rounder in 2021 or 2022 if Karlsson is on an Eastern Conference roster this season.
- The Dallas Stars avoided any lingering questions about the future of forward Tyler Seguin by signing the five-time All-Star center to a $78.8 million, eight-year contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season.
Seguin scored a career-high 40 goals last season and had 78 total points. Without the extension, Seguin could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, when he will make $6.5 million to wrap up his current $34.5 million, six-year contract.
- Predators forward Austin Watson was suspended without pay for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.
Commissioner Gary Bettman handed down the suspension after an investigation and a hearing with Watson last week. Watson pleaded no contest in July to a charge of domestic assault stemming from an incident in June, and the NHL found Watson engaged in unacceptable off-ice conduct.
Cycling
Jelle Wallays won the Spanish Vuelta’s flat 18th stage, while Simon Yates held on to the overall lead ahead of two decisive days in the Pyrenees.
Wallays produced a long breakaway attack before edging out Sven Erik Bystrom and world champion Peter Sagan to win the 116-mile leg from Ejea de los Caballeros to Lleida in just under four hours.
