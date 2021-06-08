Briefly: UW to play Irish in Lambeau in 2026

After retiring athletic director Barry Alvarez said three weeks ago the University of Wisconsin football team had a new date set to play Notre Dame, the news became official Monday.
The Badgers will face Notre Dame on Sept. 5, 2026 at Lambeau Field, a makeup date from a game wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That game rounds out the nonconference portion of the schedule in 2026, with UW already slated to play Western Illinois (Sept. 12, 2026) and Pittsburgh (Sept. 19, 2026).
UW and Notre Dame will kick off the series on Sept. 25 with a matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago. Former Badgers quarterback Jack Coan is battling to be the Irish’s starter next season after transferring.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series 6-8-2; the teams haven’t played since 1964. The last time UW played at Lambeau Field.
- Gonzaga promoted Chris Standiford to director of athletics on Tuesday following the announcement that Mike Roth is retiring at the end of August after 24 years of leading the Bulldogs’ sports programs.
Standiford has been a member of the Gonzaga staff for 31 years and currently is the deputy director of athletics, the school said in a statement. Roth announced Monday that he would retire.
Standiford was hired at Gonzaga in 1993. Currently, he’s responsible for daily operation and oversight of the department. The Spokane native also provides operational administrative support for Gonzaga’s highly successful men’s and women’s basketball programs.
Roth, 64, has spent a total of 34 years at the private Jesuit university in Spokane. He was named acting athletic director in 1997 and was given the job permanently the next year.
Golf
Rickie Fowler came up just short — one roll of the ball — in his last shot at avoiding sitting out another major when he failed to get through U.S. Open qualifying on Tuesday.
Fowler had five holes to play Tuesday morning in the rain-delayed qualifier at Brookside and The Lakes, and he needed three birdies. From over the back of the 18th green, his chip was about a full turn short before peeling away to the right.
That left him one shot out of the 5-for-4 playoff for the remaining spots to the U.S. Open next week at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Chez Reavie and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa led the way in Ohio, the largest of nine U.S. Open qualifiers across the country because of so many PGA Tour players in the field.
A pair of Walker Cup players from Texas, Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody, were part of the five-way playoff. Hammer was the odd man out, making bogey on the second extra hole to be first alternate.
Fowler, who shot 66, stuck around The Lakes to take part in a 12-man playoff for one spot to determine who would be the second alternate from Ohio, even though that player was virtually certain not to get into the U.S. Open.
Former major champions Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley and Jason Dufner were among those who joined Fowler at 5-under 139, one stroke short.
Fowler has not missed the U.S. Open since 2010 and had to go through 36-hole qualifying because of his plunge down the world ranking, well beyond the top 60 in the world who were exempt from qualifying.
Obituary
Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.
Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.
Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football. He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore, as well as head coach at the University of Utah.
College softball
Giselle Juarez and Oklahoma head into the Women’s College World Series final with loads of momentum. Same for Kaley Mudge and Florida State.
Juarez turned in another gem as Oklahoma beat Odicci Alexander and James Madison 7-1 on Monday. Mudge led the way as Florida State advanced with an 8-5 victory over Alabama.