Wisconsin lineman Joe Thomas, Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail have been selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 10 other players and two coaches.
Thomas attended Brookfield Central High School and played for the Badgers from 2033 to 2006. Young was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and led the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship with a memorable performance in the Rose Bowl against Southern California. Ismail, better known as Rocket, was an electric receiver and kick returner for the Fighting Irish and the Heisman runner-up in 1990.
The rest of the players to be enshrined at the National Football Foundation's award banquet in December include Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, Oklahoma defensive back Rickey Dixon, John Carroll linebacker London Fletcher, Texas A&M defensive lineman Jacob Green, North Carolina State receiver Torry Holt, Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer, USC defensive back Troy Polamalu, Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley, Michigan State running back Lorenzo White and Mississippi linebacker Patrick Willis.
Dennis Erickson, who coached Miami to two national championships, and Joe Taylor, who won 233 games at historically black colleges, were selected for induction as coaches.
Baseball
Former New York Mets captain David Wright is becoming a special adviser to chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.
In making the announcement Monday, the Mets said the 36-year-old third baseman would be placed on unconditional release waivers on Tuesday. His contract called for New York to pay him salaries of $15 million this year and $12 million in 2020, with $2.5 million annually deferred without interest.
Sidelined with leg, back and neck injuries, Wright did not play for the Mets from May 2016 until the final week of last season, when he announced his retirement. Wright made three plate appearances during the season's final series against Miami.
NASCAR
Daniel Suarez will hit a reset on his career, getting a second chance to prove he can win at NASCAR's top level.
Pushed out of a ride with Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the top teams in the sport, Suarez found a soft landing at Stewart-Haas Racing. The SHR four-driver lineup combined for 12 victories last season and claimed half the spots in the round of eight in the playoffs.
Suarez didn't have a choice because he became expendable when Gibbs hired 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. That pushed Suarez out of a job after two lackluster seasons, with few seats available with top-tier teams. Suarez, who is Mexican and advanced through NASCAR's diversity program, is the only non-American full-time driver at the top level.
Soccer
Tim Weah, the U.S. striker and son of former AC Milan star George Weah, joined Scottish champion Celtic on a six-month loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG allowed the 18-year-old Weah to leave on the day he signed a contract extension with the French team until June 2021.
Skiing
Lindsey Vonn is planning to return from injury this weekend for speed races in Austria, resuming her quest for the all-time record for World Cup wins.
It will be her first ski races of the season after hurting her knee and sitting out six events.
The women's World Cup record holder needs five more victories to break the overall record of 86 wins, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.
