D'Cota Dixon's off-the-field accolades continue to pile up as the former University of Wisconsin safety prepares for April's NFL Draft.
Dixon was named the 2018 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year this week at a banquet at The Star in Frisco, Texas, earning the honor over other finalists Derrick Brown from Auburn and Dalton Risner from Kansas State.
The award is given annually to the Division I college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
Dixon was also named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy last year, awarded to college football's top scholar-athlete.
He started three years at UW and received an invitation to this month's NFL Combine.
Baseball
Left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a $900.000, one-year contract.
The deal is not guaranteed, meaning Cedeno could be released for termination pay before opening day.
The 32-year-old went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 48 appearances last season. He began the year with the Chicago White Sox and was traded to Milwaukee on Aug. 31.
• The Minnesota Twins locked up a pair of young position players for the long term by reportedly agreeing to five-year contracts with right fielder Max Kepler and shortstop Jorge Polanco.
Sources said Kepler's contract is worth $35 million and includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. Polanco's deal, which is valued at $25.75 million, has a 2024 option that could become guaranteed as well as a 2025 club option.
Kepler, who turned 26 on Sunday, won the team's defensive player of the year award in 2018. He never found a rhythm at the plate, batting a career-low .224, but he set his major league career high with 20 home runs.
Polanco, who will turn 26 in July, batted a career-best .288 last year in 302 at-bats after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
Golf
Jordan Spieth made the most out of his chance to start over at rain-soaked Riviera in Los Angeles and was tied for the lead at 5-under par through 12 holes in the Genesis Open.
Tiger Woods never made it to the golf course. He was to play in the afternoon, but a seven-hour delay because of heavy rain meant not starting his first round until Friday morning.
Spieth hit his opening tee shot on the short par-4 10th off a cart path and into thick, shin-high grass that made it tough to even see his golf ball.
But with increasing rain, along with low visibility at the start, the PGA Tour decided to scrap the round and start over once the course dried out.
Sung Kang also was at 5 under through 14 holes.
LPGA: First-round co-leader Wei-Ling Hsu shot a 3-under 69 to take a three-stroke clubhouse lead on the second day of the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide, Australia.
Hsu birdied the 18th hole at The Grange to give her a 36-hole total of 10-under 134. American Nelly Korda, who shot 66, and Australian Hannah Green (69) were tied for second.
Skiing
Petra Vlhova beat Mikaela Shiffrin and won the latest episode of what is rapidly emerging as the biggest female rivalry in the sport by capturing gold in the giant slalom to become Slovakia's first world champion.
Coping best in winds that reached 43.5 mph amid unseasonably mild temperatures in central Sweden, Vlhova used her size and power to negate a 0.19-second deficit to Viktoria Rebensburg after the first run and beat the German by 0.14 seconds.
Shiffrin took bronze to add to the gold medal she won in the super-G on the opening day of competition.
