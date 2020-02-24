Briefly: UW's Benzschawel done with football

Luke Benzschawel announced Monday that the knee injury that ended his 2019 season would end his football career.

The UW junior tight end and Grafton product tweeted that he had a fourth procedure on his injured right knee, and that he and his doctors decided he should step away from the game.

Benzschawel didn’t play in any 2019 games due to the injury, and he was declared out for the season on Oct. 1. He finishes his Badgers career with 15 appearances, including four starts.

The 6-foot-6 former three-star recruit had a deep family connection with UW. His brother, Beau, was an offensive lineman for the Badgers from 2015-18 before going pro and signing with the Detroit Lions. His father Scott played for the Badgers in the mid-1980s, and his uncle Eric played for UW from 1988-92.

Benzschawel is the second tight end from last season’s team that was forced to retire due to injury — sixth-year senior Zander Neuville announced he was stepping away in September.

• Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and raise.

The 40-year-old Day is now under contract through the 2026 season.