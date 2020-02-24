Briefly: UW's Benzschawel done with football

Luke Benzschawel announced Monday that the knee injury that ended his 2019 season would end his football career.
The UW junior tight end and Grafton product tweeted that he had a fourth procedure on his injured right knee, and that he and his doctors decided he should step away from the game.
Benzschawel didn’t play in any 2019 games due to the injury, and he was declared out for the season on Oct. 1. He finishes his Badgers career with 15 appearances, including four starts.
The 6-foot-6 former three-star recruit had a deep family connection with UW. His brother, Beau, was an offensive lineman for the Badgers from 2015-18 before going pro and signing with the Detroit Lions. His father Scott played for the Badgers in the mid-1980s, and his uncle Eric played for UW from 1988-92.
Benzschawel is the second tight end from last season’s team that was forced to retire due to injury — sixth-year senior Zander Neuville announced he was stepping away in September.
• Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and raise.
The 40-year-old Day is now under contract through the 2026 season.
Day, who made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019, will be paid $6 million for the 2020-21 season, the university said. He'll make $6.5 million for the 2021 season and $7.6 million for 2022. His salary for 2023-26 will be decided later.
Day wasn't even in the top 20 of the country's highest paid football coaches in 2019, but the raises are expected to move him up the list gradually. Clemson's Dabo Sweeney was the highest-paid coach last season at more than $9.2 million.
WNBA
Sue Bird is returning to the Seattle Storm for a 19th season after re-signing with the team Tuesday.
Bird missed all last season after undergoing knee surgery. The last time she was on the court for Seattle, Bird was leading the franchise to its third WNBA title in 2018.
Bird, 39, is the franchise's all-time leader in points, assists, field goals and steals. She was the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in 2002 and has been a five-time all-WNBA first-team selection.
Hockey
The University of Minnesota says it is investigating allegations that a former men's hockey assistant sexually abused players more than 30 years ago.
The move comes after The Athletic reported on sexual abuse allegations against former assistant Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas over many years, including the season Adrahtas spent with the Gophers in 1984-85. The website reported that several people had gone to the school's athletic director at the time with reports of abuse.
In a statement, the university said it “takes this disturbing report seriously” and has retained a law firm to determine what happened.
Soccer
Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic extended his contract through the 2022 World Cup.
Since Petkovic succeeded Ottmar Hitzfeld after the 2014 World Cup, Switzerland has qualified for the final tournament in each competition it entered.
The Bosnia-born Petkovic led Switzerland to a No. 4 ranking during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.