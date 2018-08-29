University of Wisconsin cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams announced on Wednesday night he will leave the Badgers’ football program.
Carriere-Williams tweeted that he’s been granted a full release just two days before UW opens its season against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.
Carriere-Williams served as the Badgers’ No. 3 cornerback last season and entered fall camp earlier this month as a favorite for a starting spot. He was UW’s only player at the position with any meaningful game experience.
The redshirt sophomore found himself relegated to second-team reps midway through camp, however. Defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard said at the time that Carriere-Williams needed to show more consistent effort in practice.
Carriere-Williams’ departure likely means redshirt freshman Deron Harrell, who switched from wide receiver to cornerback this offseason, will move into the two-deep alongside Madison Cone.
- The New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.
While record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is entrenched as New Orleans’ starter, the move signifies that Saints coach Sean Payton was not entirely comfortable with either veteran Tom Savage or second-year pro Taysom Hill—who was with the Green Bay Packers in training camp last season—serving as Brees’ backup.
The 25-year-old Bridgewater, a former Louisville star and 2014 Minnesota first-round draft choice, has played in 20 NFL games with the Vikings, but only one in the past two seasons. He drew little interest from teams this past offseason. New York signed him to a one-year contract that only guaranteed a $500,000 signing bonus — but included various performance-based incentives.
- Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been charged with using insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals, federal prosecutors announced.
Co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki was paid $10,000 in kickbacks in the scheme from 2014-2015, as well as perks like tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games and tagging along to a music video shoot or nightclub appearances, said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. Kendricks won the Super Bowl with the Eagles last season before signing with the Browns in June.
Soccer
Former U.S. national team captain and Seattle Sounders striker Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday, effective immediately.
In a statement issued by the Sounders, the 35-year-old Dempsey said he believes it’s the right time to call it quits after playing soccer professionally for 15 years.
Dempsey is tied with Landon Donovan as the greatest U.S. goal scorer, scoring 57 international goals in 141 appearances. He captained the U.S. in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when the Americans reached the knockout stage before losing to Belgium in the round of 16.
Auto racing
Carlos Munoz will replace injured IndyCar driver Robert Wickens in the final two races of the season.
Munoz, from Colombia, will drive the No. 6 Honda at Portland International Raceway this weekend and Sonoma Raceway next month.
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports did not field Wickens’ car at Gateway last weekend. Wickens has been hospitalized in Pennsylvania since his Aug. 26 accident at Pocono Raceway. The Canadian had surgery to insert titanium rods and screws to stabilize his fractured spine.
Cycling
French rider Rudy Molard took the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, while Australia’s Simon Clarke won the fifth stage.
Clarke crossed the line ahead of Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands and Alessandro De Marchi of Italy, with Molard eight seconds behind but well ahead of the main peloton that included former leader Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland.
Molard’s strong performance in the mountainous stage of nearly 120 miles from Granada to Roquetas de Mar gave the Frenchman a 41-second lead over Kwiatkowski in the overall standings, with Emanuel Buchmann 48 seconds off the pace.
