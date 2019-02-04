The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents are set to consider changes to football coach Paul Chryst's contract this week.
Per an outline agenda for Thursday's meeting, the Board of Regents will enter into a closed session to "consider amended employment and additional compensation agreements for UW-Madison head football coach."
Chryst led the Badgers to an underwhelming 8-5 record last season after entering the year with expectations of making a run at a College Football Playoff berth. UW does, however, hold an impressive 42-12 record in four years with Chryst as its head coach.
Chryst earned a raise last year following a historic 13-1 season that ended with a win over Miami in the Orange Bowl. He made $3.75 million in 2018, a $550,000 increase from the previous year, with the UW Foundation paying $3.35 million of his salary.
The UW Athletic Board renewed Chryst's five-year contract last month, a routine extension that now keeps him under contract through Jan. 31, 2024. The Athletic Board also approved bonuses for Chryst and his assistants, who qualified for a pool of 7 percent of their base salary for an eight-win season.
• The New England Patriots' competitive but action-starved Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams was seen by 100.7 million people on television and streaming services, the smallest audience for football's annual spectacle in a decade.
A boycott by disgruntled New Orleans Saints fans, a campaign by fans of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and a game with only one touchdown combined to shrink the audience. On CBS alone, the game was seen by 98.2 million people, compared to 103.4 million who watched on NBC last year, according to the Nielsen company.
Since reaching a peak of 114.4 million viewers for the Patriots' 2015 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Super Bowl audience has slipped each year since.
Auto racing
NASCAR announced that it will disqualify race-winning cars that break the rules this season, confronting its longtime culture of cheating with a stringent new penalty system.
The new approach is a seismic shift for NASCAR because it traditionally wanted fans to leave the event knowing who won the race. If a car failed inspection, either at the track or in a more thorough secondary teardown at NASCAR's Research and Development Center in the days following the race, driver and team were usually docked points, fined or in some cases had crew members suspended.
Inspections will now be completed at the track, a process that should take about 90 minutes, and the winning team will lose its victory if it fails. Disqualified cars will now lose points, purse money and even the trophy.
Baseball
Reliever Chris Devenski and the Houston Astros avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract worth $1,525,000.
Devenski was 2-3 with a 4.18 ERA last year, striking out 51 and walking 13 in 47⅓ innings. He was sidelined between July 27 and Aug. 30 because of left hamstring tightness, the first time in his big league career he was on the disabled list.
