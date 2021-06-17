Briefly: UW assistants get pay adjustments

The University of Wisconsin football team’s top two assistants had their contracts extended earlier this month, but their total salaries went in different directions.
Among a number of changes to both coaches’ contracts, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will make just under $1 million each of the next two years — a raise of 25% — while run-game coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph’s pay dipped 6% to $675,000.
Contractually, Rudolph’s title was changed from associate head coach/offensive coordinator to run game coordinator/offensive line coach, though the team’s website still lists him as an associate head coach.
UW coach Paul Chryst rearranged his coaching staff this offseason after the departures of three assistants, assuming quarterback coaching and play-calling duties, thereby altering Rudolph’s role.
Leonhard, who was close to accepting the defensive coordinator position with the Green Bay Packers in February, will be paid just under $600,000 annually from the UW Foundation. He will receive a family country club membership as part of his deal; those range from $7,000 to nearly $11,000 in the Madison area, not including extra fees covered by UW.
Both coaches were extended until Jan. 31, 2023, and their base salaries from UW rose from $300,000 to $400,000. Their shares of postseason bonuses will be calculated from a $500,000 salary level.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”
Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan, withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.
- Rafael Nadal will sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body,” taking one of the biggest stars of tennis out of two of the sport’s biggest events in 2021.
He lost to Novak Djokovic in four grueling sets that lasted more than four hours in the semifinals of the French Open last week — just the third loss for Nadal in 108 career matches at Roland Garros, where he has won a record 13 championships.
That defeat ended Nadal’s 35-match winning streak at the clay-court major tournament and his bid for a fifth consecutive title there.
Nadal is tied with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles won by a man with 20; Djokovic went on to win the French Open on Sunday for his 19th major.
- Victoria Azarenka reached the quarterfinals of the German Open by defeating home favorite Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-5 in Berlin.
The seventh-seeded Azarenka was down 4-1 in the second set before beating the German for the 10th time in 11 matches.
Azarenka needed 1 hour, 22 minutes to prevail and next faces either the fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or American Jessica Pegula in her first grass-court quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2015.
Liudmila Samsonova upset Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 in an all-Russian clash. The 22-year-old next faces Madison Keys of the United States, who upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday.
Cycling
A women’s version of the Tour de France will be held in 2022 with a start on Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard after the conclusion of the men’s race.
The “Tour de France Femmes” aims to become a permanent fixture on the women’s world tour cycling calendar after various failed attempts in the past.
The route and length of the race were not immediately disclosed but a video accompanying the launch said riders will “tackle the most challenging route” and “defy the most iconic climbs.”
It is scheduled to start on July 24, 2022.