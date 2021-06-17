Briefly: UW assistants get pay adjustments

The University of Wisconsin football team’s top two assistants had their contracts extended earlier this month, but their total salaries went in different directions.

Among a number of changes to both coaches’ contracts, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will make just under $1 million each of the next two years — a raise of 25% — while run-game coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph’s pay dipped 6% to $675,000.

Contractually, Rudolph’s title was changed from associate head coach/offensive coordinator to run game coordinator/offensive line coach, though the team’s website still lists him as an associate head coach.

UW coach Paul Chryst rearranged his coaching staff this offseason after the departures of three assistants, assuming quarterback coaching and play-calling duties, thereby altering Rudolph’s role.

Leonhard, who was close to accepting the defensive coordinator position with the Green Bay Packers in February, will be paid just under $600,000 annually from the UW Foundation. He will receive a family country club membership as part of his deal; those range from $7,000 to nearly $11,000 in the Madison area, not including extra fees covered by UW.