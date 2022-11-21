Briefly: UVA football player discharged from hospital

A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital.

Brenda Hollins, the mother of running back Mike Hollins, tweeted early Monday: “Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH.”

She asked for continued prayers “as he recovers and settles into his new life.” She also asked for prayers for the families of the three players who were killed in the Nov. 13 shooting. “They need us!!!” she wrote.

Joe Gipson, a spokesman for the Louisiana law firm where Brenda Hollins works, said Mike Hollins was released from the UVA Medical Center on Sunday. Gipson said Mike Hollins will be staying with his family at an offsite location near the hospital for the next few weeks for follow-up medical appointments.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a charter bus as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington. Each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities have said that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop at a campus parking garage.

A prosecutor said in court last week that a witness told police the gunman targeted specific victims, shooting one as he slept. Two other students were wounded. Student Marlee Morgan was released from the hospital last week. A spokesperson for the Hollins family said last week that Hollins, who was shot in the back, underwent multiple surgeries and was making progress in his recovery.

Jones, 23, faces second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the shooting, which set off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown before Jones was apprehended in suburban Richmond. Jones is being held without bond.

Football

The Denver Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon III on Monday following a fumble during the team’s 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Gordon fumbled on a third and one rushing attempt at the Raiders’ one-yard line prior to halftime on Sunday. The Broncos recovered the fumble but were forced to settle for a field goal. It was Gordon’s fifth fumble of the season. The Broncos have recovered all but two of his fumbles.

Gordon has rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns and has 541 total yards this season.

He has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns and has 8,929 total yards and 69 total touchdowns in eight NFL seasons. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. He was in his third season as a member of the Broncos.

Mixed martial arts

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez's children.

Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 28, Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man and the man's parents at high speeds through three Silicon Valley cities and rammed it with his own truck. He fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man's stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 9 on $1 million bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

After entering his plea, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in a Lucha Libre event taking place Dec. 3, KNTV-TV reported.

Soccer

FIFA has denied Belgium’s request to wear team jerseys with a “Love” label at the World Cup in Qatar because of a commercial link to a rave festival.

Multi-color detail on the white shirt was described as a “symbol for mutual values on diversity, equality and inclusivity” at the September launch by Belgium’s signature electronic music event Tomorrowland.

But FIFA rules on team uniforms and equipment forced Belgium to change its World Cup plans for its first alternate jersey to the traditional red.

FIFA declined to comment on its ruling regarding the second-choice jersey, which was made several weeks ago.

A similar case enforced by European soccer body UEFA last year saw Ajax denied permission to include a "Three Little Birds" motif on a shirt inspired by reggae music icon Bob Marley for Champions League games.

Ajax could wear the black shirt with gold, red and green trim to honor its fans' anthem but UEFA ruled the motif had to be removed from the back of the shirt.