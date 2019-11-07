Briefly: USC hires Bohn as athletic director

Southern California has hired veteran collegiate sports administrator Mike Bohn as its new athletic director.
USC announced the hiring Thursday, nearly two months after Lynn Swann abruptly resigned.
Bohn has spent the past five years as the athletic director at the University of Cincinnati. He also has been the AD at Colorado, San Diego State and Idaho.
The 58-year-old Bohn is the first AD at USC with no ties to the school since 1993. The Trojans’ past three athletic directors — Mike Garrett, Pat Haden and Swann — were all former USC football players with no prior experience working in athletic administration, and all three left with the department in turmoil.
Dave Roberts had been USC’s interim AD since Swann quit in September.
Soccer
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is hurt and will miss the United States’ Nations League games against Canada and Cuba.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday it did not have specifics of the injury to the Fortuna Duesseldorf starter.
Nine Europe-based players were added to the training camp roster, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Ajax defender Sergiño Dest, who could make his senior national team competitive debut. Pulisic was listed as a forward by coach Gregg Berhalter rather than a midfielder.
Also added were defenders John Brooks, Tim Ream and DeAndre Yedlin; midfielders Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales; and forwards Tyler Boyd and Josh Sargent.
The USSF said defender Mark McKenzie; midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Djordje Mihailovic; and forwards Jeremy Ebobisse and Jonathan Lewis will leave the training camp in Orlando, Florida, later this week and report to the under-23 team as it prepares for CONCACAF Olympic qualifying.
The U.S. plays Canada in Orlando on Nov. 15 and meets Cuba four days later at George Town, Cayman Islands.
College basketball
UConn freshman guard James Bouknight has received a three-game suspension over allegations he fled from a car crash.
The 19-year-old from New York City will miss games against Sacred Heart on Friday, Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 13 and Florida on Nov. 17.
An arrest warrant affidavit alleges Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27.
Police say he left the scene but later turned himself in. He was charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- St. Peter’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway has been suspended for four games for an NCAA violation while working at Seton Hall.
While St. Peter’s didn’t disclose the infraction, Holloway was on the staff of Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard before joining the Peacocks in April 2018.
Holloway was the Pirates’ associate head coach at the end of his tenure at Seton Hall and among its chief recruiters.
Holloway, who posted a 10-22 record in his first season at the Peacocks’ helm, can coach the team in practices. Assistant Ryan Whalen will handle the games.