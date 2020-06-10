Briefly: USC brings Bush back into the fold

Southern California is welcoming back Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush to the school he helped win two national titles, ending a 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation.
The former star running back had been prohibited from interacting in an official capacity with the school he played for from 2003-05 since NCAA sanctions handed down in 2010. Bush and USC were penalized for him and his family receiving impermissible benefits while he was still in school.
Bush was a key part of teams that won national championships in 2003 and '04 and had a 34-game winning streak during his USC career. He won the 2005 Heisman, but the award was later vacated because of the NCAA sanctions and he voluntarily returned the statue to the Heisman Trophy Trust before the organization had a chance to strip him of it. He is the only Heisman winner to not be recognized by the Heisman Trust.
Boxing
An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer.
Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua's camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.
Specific dates and venues have not been finalized and contracts have not been signed, but Hearn said the sides have agreed on the financial terms.
Soccer
Major League Soccer announced that its season will resume starting July 8 with a tournament in Florida.
The league's 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
Teams had played just two games to start the season when the league suspended play on March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
While in Florida, players will be sequestered in a resort with a rigorous testing protocol. Each team will have three group matches, played over 16 consecutive days with multiple games a day. The group matches will count toward the regular season.
Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
Tennis
Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.
The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.
Fishing
Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too.
The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin on Tuesday at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, an event held annually off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina, that attracts anglers from across the world.
The fish wasn't big enough to place in the top three, so it is not eligible for prize money. But Jordan and his crew still have two more days to catch a bigger marlin and collect some prize money. The leading blue marlin weighed in at 494.2 pounds.
