Briefly: USC brings Bush back into the fold

Southern California is welcoming back Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush to the school he helped win two national titles, ending a 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation.

The former star running back had been prohibited from interacting in an official capacity with the school he played for from 2003-05 since NCAA sanctions handed down in 2010. Bush and USC were penalized for him and his family receiving impermissible benefits while he was still in school.

Bush was a key part of teams that won national championships in 2003 and '04 and had a 34-game winning streak during his USC career. He won the 2005 Heisman, but the award was later vacated because of the NCAA sanctions and he voluntarily returned the statue to the Heisman Trophy Trust before the organization had a chance to strip him of it. He is the only Heisman winner to not be recognized by the Heisman Trust.

Boxing

An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer.

Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua's camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.