Briefly: Unified set to offer girls wrestling

The Racine Unified School District will be able to offer separate high school wrestling teams for girls next winter.
The RUSD board on Monday approved the district’s contract with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. The board also voted to include language in the contract allowing separate girls wrestling teams.
The WIAA last June approved holding a separate state wrestling tournament for girls, making it the 27th state to do so. The first girls tournament will held in the spring of 2022, following the 2021-22 season.
NBA
Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal.
Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, said to a person with knowledge of the decisions.
Holiday and Middleton are planning to play at this point even if the Bucks make the NBA Finals, the person said.
It would be the first Olympics for Holiday and Middleton, and the second for Love — who was on the U.S. team that won gold at the 2012 London Games.
Another gold medalist from 2012 was the player then known as Lauren Cheney, who won her second consecutive Olympic gold as part of the U.S. women’s soccer team. She’s now known as Lauren Holiday, after marrying Jrue in 2013.
Jrue Holiday was part of the select team that helped the 2012 team prepare for the Olympics, and has been part of other USA Basketball experiences along the way — but never anything as significant as the chance to play in Tokyo.
Middleton was part of the most recent U.S. men’s senior national team, playing for coach Gregg Popovich — who’ll also lead the Olympic team — at the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China, where the Americans were a disappointing seventh.
College football
The University of Wisconsin football team will be sporting an alternate uniform for one of the most anticipated nonconference games of the college football season.
UW’s “Forward” uniforms will make their debut when the Badgers play Notre Dame at Soldier Field on Sept. 25. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on Fox.
The new uniforms — which are white with a red trim and a different number styling than UW’s traditional garb — feature new helmet decals as well. A banner displaying the word “Forward” is stripped across the Badgers’ motion W logo on the white helmet, and the Roman numerals for 1912 — the year the Camp Randall Memorial Arch was dedicated — are on a sticker on the back of the helmet.
UW last wore alternate uniforms for their 2019 game against Northwestern.
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles after police saw a submachine gun in his car, police said.
Clark, 28, was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, LAPD public information officer Tony Im said. Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Im said.
Clark’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said the gun belonged to Clark’s bodyguard.
Clark, who is a native of Los Angeles, played his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He was part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 2019 season and overall has 49 sacks in 91 career games.
Clark previously was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence over an incident at an Ohio hotel, leading to his removal from the University of Michigan team. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
Nassib, who is entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Raiders, announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important.
Nassib added in a written message that followed the video that he “agonized over this moment for the last 15 years” and only recently decided to go public with his sexuality after receiving the support of family and friends.
Nassib, whose announcement came during Pride Month, added that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth.