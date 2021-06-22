Briefly: Unified set to offer girls wrestling

The Racine Unified School District will be able to offer separate high school wrestling teams for girls next winter.

The RUSD board on Monday approved the district’s contract with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. The board also voted to include language in the contract allowing separate girls wrestling teams.

The WIAA last June approved holding a separate state wrestling tournament for girls, making it the 27th state to do so. The first girls tournament will held in the spring of 2022, following the 2021-22 season.

NBA

Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal.

Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, said to a person with knowledge of the decisions.

Holiday and Middleton are planning to play at this point even if the Bucks make the NBA Finals, the person said.

It would be the first Olympics for Holiday and Middleton, and the second for Love — who was on the U.S. team that won gold at the 2012 London Games.