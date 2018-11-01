Peter Uihlein topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63 on Thursday in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at Las Vegas, with Jordan Spieth three strokes back in his season debut.
Uihlein birdied six of his final nine holes in the morning round at TPC Summerlin.
Seth Reeves shot 64, electing to finish the par-5 ninth after the horn sounded suspending play because of darkness. Harold Varner III and Robert Streb were two strokes back at 65.
Spieth shot 66 in his first career start in a domestic fall event.
Fellow U.S. Ryder Cup player Bryson DeChambeau also was at 66 with Si Woo Kim, Whee Kim, Sebastian Munoz, Sam Ryder and Abraham Ancer.
DeChambeau and Spieth joined losing Ryder Cup teammates Webb Simpson, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler and U.S. captain Jim Furyk in the field. Fowler and Simpson shot 68s in the same group, Finau had a 69, and Furyk a 71.
• The PGA Tour event in the Southern California desert in January will be played as the Desert Classic after losing its title sponsor.
The event returns to the name used when it first began 60 years ago and comedian Bob Hope's name was attached.
The PGA Tour said Thursday that CareerBuilder has decided not to return after three years as title sponsor. It says the tour and local organizers are working to secure a new sponsor for 2020 and beyond.
Baseball
The Chicago Cubs exercised their $6.25 million option for Pedro Strop, and fellow reliever Brandon Kintzler picked up his $5 million player option.
Strop can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses next year based on games finished: $250,000 each for 45, 50 and 55 games. He has never finished more than 22 games in a single season.
The Cubs have to make another decision on one of their key pitchers by Friday when they face a deadline on whether to exercise Cole Hamels' option for 2019. Hamels, who turns 35 in December, went 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts after he was acquired in a July 27 trade with Texas.
Hamels' option is for $19 million. If the Cubs decline the option and pay a $6 million buyout, the Rangers would pay the Cubs an additional $6 million.
Kintzler had a 7.00 ERA in 25 games with Chicago after he was acquired in a July 31 trade with Washington. The Cubs declined their $10 million team option on Tuesday.
Obituary
Paul Zimmerman, the longtime Sports Illustrated NFL writer known as "Dr. Z" for his analytical approach, died. He was 86.
NBC Sports football writer Peter King confirmed Zimmerman's death. King worked with Zimmerman at Sports Illustrated, and completed Zimmerman's autobiography, "Dr. Z: The Lost Memoirs of an Irreverent Football Writer."
Zimmerman had three strokes in 2008 that ended his writing career after 29 years as Sports Illustrated's lead pro football writer.
College athletics
The chairman of the University System of Maryland board of regents resigned following the furor over the decision to reinstate football coach DJ Durkin.
The board's decision to reinstate Durkin on Tuesday drew harsh criticism from students, players and state politicians. As a result, University President Wallace Loh fired Durkin on Wednesday.
On Thursday, board chairman James Brady stepped down from his post.
After reviewing external reports on the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the culture of the program, the board decided to reinstate Durkin and retain athletic director Damon Evans.
McNair collapsed on the practice field and died two weeks later of heatstroke. Durkin was put on administrative leave in August and, following the board's recommendation, returned for one day.
Soccer
For the first time, the final for Copa Libertadores - South America's most prestigious tournament - is an all-Argentine affair.
Archrivals Boca Juniors and River Plate will play for the title Nov. 10 and 24 in Buenos Aires.
Boca completed the matchup on Wednesday after drawing at Palmeiras in Brazil 2-2. The most popular club in Argentina won the first leg 2-0. River reached the final on Tuesday after beating defending champion Gremio of Brazil 2-1 for a 2-2 aggregate. River advanced on on the away goals rule.
