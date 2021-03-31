Briefly: UConn's Bueckers voted Player of Year

Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself.
UConn’s star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award on Wednesday.
Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenol 19-year-old Minnesota native.
Bueckers was an overwhelming choice, receiving 21 votes from the 30-member national media panel that chooses the weekly AP Top 25. Dana Evans of Louisville was second with four votes.
Former UConn greats Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart both won the award as sophomores. All other winners have been juniors or seniors since the AP started honoring players in 1995.
Bueckers, who is from Edina, Minnesota, is averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season. She became the first UConn player ever to score 30 or more points in three consecutive games and also set the school record for points in her NCAA debut when she had 24 in the opener against High Point.
Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as coach of the year for the second time in her career.
Frese received eight votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the weekly AP Top 25. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and North Carolina State coach Wes Moore each received seven votes.
Maryland lost five starters from last year’s Big Ten championship team, but didn’t miss a beat, winning the conference for the sixth time in seven years and going 26-3. The Terrapins lost in the Sweet 16 to Texas.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka’s 23-match winning streak ended as she lost to No. 23-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.
The defeat was her first since February 2020, and it ended any chance of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking this week from Ash Barty, who is in the semifinals.
Sakkari earned her sixth career win over a top-five opponent. She’s still in the tournament only because she saved six match points in the previous round before beating American Jessica Pegula.
She’ll next face the winner of the match Thursday night between No. 8-seeded Bianca Andreescu and unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Figure skating
Fresh off his third consecutive world title, Nathan Chen will lead the U.S. squad at next month’s World Team Trophy, where he will face off again with two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu.
Chen, winner of the last five U.S. championships, used a sensational free skate to take the world crown on Saturday, with Japan’s Hanyu finishing third. From April 15-18 in Osaka, Japan, they will anchor their respective nation’s team.
The event also features Canada, France, Italy and Russia. China made the field but declined and was replaced by the French.
Each team consists of two women, two men, one pairs team and one ice dance team. Each skater or duo will earn points based in the short program or rhythm dance, and free skate/free dance. The points will be combined across the four disciplines, with the highest points total winning the competition.
MMA
The Combate Americas mixed martial arts promotion has rebranded itself as Combate Global and made a new five-year media rights deal with Univision.
Combate has focused specifically on Hispanic fighters and events since its founding a decade ago, while Univision is the largest provider of Spanish-language media content to U.S. audiences. Combate has aired on Univision’s networks since 2018.
Univision will air 30 live Combate Global events during each year of the new deal, starting April 9.