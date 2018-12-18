Tyler Johnston III threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Xavier Ubosi, and UAB continued its resurgence two seasons after shutting down its football program, beating Northern Illinois 37-13 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night at Boca Raton, Fla.
Ubosi had seven catches for 227 yards for the Conference USA champion Blazers (11-3), who got their first-ever bowl victory in three appearances. UAB played in its second consecutive bowl since the program was reinstated after the self-imposed hiatus.
Northern Illinois (8-6), the Mid-American Conference champion, has lost six consecutive bowl games since beating Arkansas in the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl.
Baseball
The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer's No. 7 jersey next season, making a swift move to honor the homegrown player and six-time All-Star who recently retired after a 15-year major league career.
Mauer will become the eighth former Twins player or manager with a retired number, joining Harmon Killebrew (3), Rod Carew (29), Tony Oliva (6), Kent Hrbek (14), Kirby Puckett (34), Bert Blyleven (28) and Tom Kelly (10). Jackie Robinson (42) has had his number retired by all major league teams.
• Infielder Daniel Descalso and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a $5 million, two-year contract that includes a club option for 2021 and could be worth $8.25 million over three seasons.
The 32-year-old hit .237 with 22 doubles for Arizona last season. He set career bests in home runs (13) and RBIs (57) while playing in 138 games, his most since 2012.
• Pitcher Matt Harvey agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
A right-hander who turns 30 in March, Harvey was selected by the Angels in the seventh round of the 2007 amateur draft but did not sign. The Mets drafted him in the first round three years later and he became a star in 2012 when he made his major league debut.
Soccer
Manchester United brought an end to coach Jose Mourinho's turbulent 2½-year spell at the storied English club by firing him, an inevitable move that follows a pattern of bitter endings at the Portuguese coach's recent teams.
Indeed, these are worrying times for both United, which is arguably at its lowest point since the departure of long-time manager Alex Ferguson in 2013, and Mourinho, whose illustrious coaching career is at a crossroads as critics question if his abrasive approach, on and off the field, still suits modern-day soccer.
United said it will not hire a permanent replacement for Mourinho until the offseason. The club will soon appoint a caretaker manager for the remainder of the season and a page on United's website suggested it will be former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
• Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year for 2018, the first year since 1987 the Americans did not play a competitive match.
Steffen received 44 percent of the votes, followed by midfielders Tyler Adams (38 percent) and Weston McKennie (16 percent).
Steffen appeared in six of 11 U.S. matches this year. The 23-year-old will leave Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew in July to transfer to Manchester City.
Gaming
City lawmakers in Washington voted to legalize sports betting, making the nation's capital the first U.S. jurisdiction without casinos to authorize sports books.
The D.C. Council voted 11-2 to authorize betting on professional sports at the city's stadiums and arenas, private businesses like restaurants and liquor stores, and within the city limits on a mobile app.
Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser supports the bill, which needs her signature to become law. It would also need to survive a review by Congress, but with Democrats taking over the House in January, the law from the Democratic-dominated city is almost certainly safe.
In May, the Supreme Court struck down a law that banned sports betting in most U.S. states.
