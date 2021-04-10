Briefly: U.S. women win streak snapped

The United States women's soccer team's 16-match winning streak was snapped in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Carli Lloyd's 300th national team appearance.
Lina Hurtig put Sweden ahead off a set piece in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe's penalty kick pulled the United States even in the 87th.
The draw extended the U.S. team's unbeaten streak to 38 games. Rapinoe's goal was her sixth this year to lead the team.
The Americans have not lost a match since January 2019, when they fell to France. Their 16-game winning streak was the third longest in team history.
Both teams have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The United States is the top-ranked team in the world. In Tokyo, the Americans will seek to become the first women's team to follow a World Cup victory with an Olympic gold medal.
College basketball
Oklahoma has hired Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk as its next women's basketball coach.
Baranczyk replaces Sherri Coale, who retired last month after 25 years of leading the program.
Baranczyk coached Drake the past nine seasons. She had a 192-96 overall record and led the Bulldogs to NCAA tournament berths in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The two-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year had a .667 winning percentage, fifth best in league history.
• Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur announced he's transferring to Iowa State for his senior season, the first of several expected departures from the Gophers following their coaching change.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Kalscheur is a native of Minnesota who was recruited by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who was an assistant at the time. Kalscheur also played at DeLaSalle High School under coach Dave Thorson, who was just hired as an assistant on Johnson's staff.
Johnson replaced Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons. Kalscheur was the star of Minnesota's only NCAA Tournament win under Pitino, as a freshman in 2019 when he scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range against Louisville. Kalscheur was the team's best defender, too, routinely drawing the opponent's top scorer.
In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.
Tennis
Lorenzo Sonego is one step away from becoming the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after beating second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States to reach the final of the Sardegna Open in Sardinia.
Third-seeded Sonego held off a spirited comeback from Fritz to prevail 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 and set up a final against Laslo Djere of Serbia. Djere dominated fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia to win 6-2, 6-0 in a match that lasted just 52 minutes.
Horse racing
Rachael Blackmore broke down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race in Liverpool, England.
Blackmore, a 31-year-old Irishwoman, rode Minella Times to victory at odds of 11-1 at Aintree in the 173rd edition of the famous steeplechase run.
Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975, when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed.
Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to compete in a race that has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839, one that even non-horse racing enthusiasts turn on to watch.
Katie Walsh has the best finish for a female rider, when third on Seabass in 2012.