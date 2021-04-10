Briefly: U.S. women win streak snapped

• Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur announced he's transferring to Iowa State for his senior season, the first of several expected departures from the Gophers following their coaching change.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Kalscheur is a native of Minnesota who was recruited by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who was an assistant at the time. Kalscheur also played at DeLaSalle High School under coach Dave Thorson, who was just hired as an assistant on Johnson's staff.

Johnson replaced Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons. Kalscheur was the star of Minnesota's only NCAA Tournament win under Pitino, as a freshman in 2019 when he scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range against Louisville. Kalscheur was the team's best defender, too, routinely drawing the opponent's top scorer.

In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.

Tennis

Lorenzo Sonego is one step away from becoming the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after beating second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States to reach the final of the Sardegna Open in Sardinia.