National team coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after leading the United States to back-to-back Women's World Cup titles.
Ellis has been coach of the team since 2014, guiding it to victories at the World Cup in 2015 and earlier this month in France. Ellis' resignation was first reported by The Equalizer, a women's soccer website.
Her contract was set to expire following this year's World Cup with a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Ellis will remain with the team for a World Cup victory tour, which kicks off Saturday with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl. Following the five-match tour, she will serve as a U.S. Soccer ambassador.
U.S. Soccer will begin the search for a new coach after a general manager for the women's national team is named.
Hockey
The Minnesota Wild fired general manager Paul Fenton after just one rough season, marked by the end of a six-year streak of making the playoffs and a disassembly of the once-promising core of forwards by trading Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter prior to the deadline.
Wild owner Craig Leipold said he told Fenton of his dismissal shortly before the team made the surprising late-summer announcement. Assistant general manager Tom Kurvers was named acting general manager until a replacement is hired.
Fenton was hired from Nashville, where he was the long-time lieutenant under general manager David Poile.
Soccer
Brazilian police said they have decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against soccer star Neymar. And they're investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.
Bussacos' decision could be revised by prosecutors within 15 days.
Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old forward of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. He denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.
Obituary
Loek van Mil, a 7-foot-1 right-hander who was one of the tallest professional baseball players in history, has died. He was 34.
The Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Federation said van Mil died Sunday "due to the consequences of a fatal accident." No other details were provided.
Van Mil also spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues in the United States, pitching in the systems of Minnesota, Cincinnati, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Angels. He played for his native Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.