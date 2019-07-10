Adoring fans packed New York City's Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday amid a blizzard of confetti to praise the World Cup-winning U.S. women's national soccer team as athletic leaders on the field and advocates for pay equity off it.
Crowds chanted "USA! USA!" and workers sounded air horns from a construction site as the hour-long parade moved up a stretch of lower Broadway that has long hosted so-called ticker tape parades for world leaders, veterans and hometown sports stars.
Co-captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates shared a float with Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro. Rapinoe struck her now-famous victory pose, took a swig of Champagne and handed the bottle to a fan. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher held the World Cup trophy aloft.
The team sealed its second consecutive tournament win by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday. It will get $4 million for winning the World Cup from FIFA, the international soccer governing body. The men's French team got $38 million for winning last year.
The U.S. women's team has sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender and pay discrimination. The federation will give the women bonuses about five times smaller than what the men would have earned for winning the World Cup. The case is currently in mediation.
Cycling
Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the fifth stage of the Tour de France as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader's yellow jersey.
The three-time world champion posted a 12th career stage win at cycling's biggest race, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint in the eastern city of Colmar at the end of a 109-mile trek through the green forests and hills of western France's Vosges massif.
Alaphilippe finished in the main pack alongside other main contenders including defending champion Geraint Thomas, with no change at the top of the overall standings.
College basketball
The NCAA has charged North Carolina State with four violations, accusing a former assistant coach of providing payments and benefits connected to the recruitment of one-and-done basketball player Dennis Smith Jr.
The school said that its notice of allegations was received Tuesday, and now has 90 days to respond.
The notice includes four serious charges, with two that are potential top-level charges. The NCAA alleges that former assistant Orlando Early provided Smith and his associates approximately $46,700 in impermissible inducements and benefits — including $40,000 that a government witness testified he delivered to Early intended for Smith's family.
Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.
Smith is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the team Sept. 30, after Tampa Bay's Week 4 game at the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.
Hockey
Forward Micheal Ferland signed a four-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks.
The 27-year-old's contract carries an average annual value of $3.5 million.
Ferland was an unrestricted free agent after putting up 40 points in 71 games for Carolina this past season. He previously played four seasons in Calgary, scoring a career-high 21 goals in the 2017-18 season.
