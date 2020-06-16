Briefly: U.S. Open gets approval to play in August

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held on its scheduled dates starting in late August — but without spectators — as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event in New York City, pending an OK from the state.
“We’re excited about the U.S. Open, (which) is going to be held in Queens, Aug. 31 through Sept. 13. It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV — and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany. “The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that’s going to take place.”
Like many sports leagues, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, wiping out more than 40 events around the globe.
Soon after Cuomo’s appearance, USTA CEO Mike Dowse released a statement confirming that the hard-court tuneup tournament normally held in Cincinnati in August would move to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open.
Hockey
The Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Jason Botterill in a dramatic change-of-course three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula said his job was secure.
In announcing the decision, the Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill’s successor.
Botterill's dismissal represents a major reversal after Kim Pegula backed the GM in May, telling The Associated Press: “He’s our GM. Our plan is to continue with him.”
Pegula acknowledged at the time that the decision might not be popular with a win-starved fan base. She cited the GM’s familiarity with the team and its needs as being invaluable with the Sabres entering an extended offseason as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
With a 30-31-8 record, Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and one spot short of qualifying for the NHL’s expanded 24-team playoff.
College football
The College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta plans to reopen July 1 with a new exhibit featuring historically black colleges and universities.
The museum closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening was delayed after the facility sustained damage in riots that erupted the night of May 29 over the death of George Floyd. The glass facade was shattered and merchandise was stolen from the street-front gift shop, but no exhibits or artifacts were damaged.
The new HBCU exhibit will focus on their history, traditions and Hall of Fame players and coaches. There will also be a special section dedicated to Georgia’s HBCUs, the Celebration Bowl and kick-off games between the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference. The museum is also planning a second exhibit that will open next year during black history month.
The hall of fame also plans new safety protocols in accordance with state and federal guidelines, including rigorous cleaning procedures, temperature checks for staff and guests, masks and additional hand sanitizing station throughout the museum.
Soccer
Cheers echoed around an empty stadium as Bayern Munich celebrated its eighth straight Bundesliga title amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With no fans in the stands on a wet night in Bremen, it was a subdued and strange celebration for Bayern’s players, who put on commemorative T-shirts and paid tribute to their absent supporters with cheers.
German media have dubbed the team the “Geister-Meister” — the ghost champions.
The game which secured the title was anything but typical Bayern.
Robert Lewandowski's goal earned a hard-fought, physical 1-0 win over Werder Bremen, which became a battle after Alphonso Davies was sent off in the 79th minute. If not for a late one-handed save by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the celebrations would have had to wait.
The win put Bayern 10 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which can earn a maximum nine points from its three remaining games.
Surfing
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, a summer competition that draws thousands each year to Southern California's Huntington Beach, has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
Organizers cited “continued health concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.” The event will return in 2021, organizers said.
The surfing tournament is also a nine-day festival that packs the sand on the south side of the famed Huntington Beach Pier.
It features skateboarders and BMX bike riders who show off their skills in front of big crowds.
Since Vans took over sponsorship in 2013, the event has been more family-focused, offering movie nights and games for youngsters, the Orange County Register reported.
Obituary
Morgan Burke, the longest serving athletic director in Purdue history, died at his home Monday after battling a rare disease for the past year. He was 68.
University officials said in a statement Burke had been diagnosed with amyloidosis, an ailment caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein which prevents the body's organs from functioning properly.
Burke took over as athletic director in 1993 and held the title until he was named the university's vice president for special projects in 2016.
Burke's tenure was characterized by his contention that he cared as much about winning in the classroom as much as he wanted to win on the athletic fields.
It was during Burke's era that Purdue celebrated some of the school's greatest successes — national championships in women's basketball in 1999 and women's golf in 2010, the 2000 Rose Bowl trip and three successive Big Ten men's basketball crowns in the mid-1990s. He also enjoyed watching some of the school's biggest stars, such as Glenn Robinson and Drew Brees.
