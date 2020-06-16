Briefly: U.S. Open gets approval to play in August

In announcing the decision, the Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill’s successor.

Botterill's dismissal represents a major reversal after Kim Pegula backed the GM in May, telling The Associated Press: “He’s our GM. Our plan is to continue with him.”

Pegula acknowledged at the time that the decision might not be popular with a win-starved fan base. She cited the GM’s familiarity with the team and its needs as being invaluable with the Sabres entering an extended offseason as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With a 30-31-8 record, Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and one spot short of qualifying for the NHL’s expanded 24-team playoff.

College football

The College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta plans to reopen July 1 with a new exhibit featuring historically black colleges and universities.

The museum closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening was delayed after the facility sustained damage in riots that erupted the night of May 29 over the death of George Floyd. The glass facade was shattered and merchandise was stolen from the street-front gift shop, but no exhibits or artifacts were damaged.