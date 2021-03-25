Briefly: U.S. men's soccer beats Jamaica 4-1

The relay began in northeastern Fukushima prefecture, the area that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. About 18,000 died in the tragedy,

The first runner with the torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a key player in the Japan team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011.

The ceremony was closed to the public because of the fear of spreading COVID-19 but was streamed live.

College basketball

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement, culminating a 35-year career that included taking five different schools to the NCAA Tournament — with two of them reaching the Final Four — and more than 650 career wins.

Kruger, 68, led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He is the only coach to lead five different programs to NCAA Tournament wins — Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV.

His 674-432 career record ranks 10th among active coaches in wins and 27th all time.