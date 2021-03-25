Briefly: U.S. men's soccer beats Jamaica 4-1

Sergiño Dest scored his first international goal with a spectacular 25-yard shot, Sebastian Lletget added a pair of second-half goals and the United States men's soccer team beat Jamaica 4-1 in an exhibition Thursday in Austria.
Brenden Aaronson scored for the U.S. in the 53rd minute. Jamal Lowe got Jamaica's goal in the 70th minute on a counterattack, chipping goalkeeper Zack Steffen after Andrew Gray slipped a pass by right back Reggie Cannon.
Christian Pulisic returned to the U.S. lineup for the first time since October 2019 and played the first half. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this was just the third match on a FIFA fixture date for the Americans since November 2019.
The 22nd-ranked Americans, preparing for a Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June and the start of World Cup qualifying in September, have seven wins and a draw in their last eight matches, and they've outscored opponents 23-3 in winning four straight friendlies.
They play Sunday at No. 45 Northern Ireland, which opened World Cup qualifying Thursday at Italy and figures to be cautious this weekend ahead of a qualifier against Bulgaria next Wednesday.
Olympics
The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.
The relay began in northeastern Fukushima prefecture, the area that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. About 18,000 died in the tragedy,
The first runner with the torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a key player in the Japan team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011.
The ceremony was closed to the public because of the fear of spreading COVID-19 but was streamed live.
College basketball
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement, culminating a 35-year career that included taking five different schools to the NCAA Tournament — with two of them reaching the Final Four — and more than 650 career wins.
Kruger, 68, led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He is the only coach to lead five different programs to NCAA Tournament wins — Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV.
His 674-432 career record ranks 10th among active coaches in wins and 27th all time.
He led the Sooners to a 195-128 record in 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments. In his final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and ended with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round on Monday.
NFL
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract with Jacksonville, giving the Jaguars an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.
Beathard started 12 games over four years in San Francisco, throwing for 3,469 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He was a third-round draft pick from Iowa in 2017. NFL.
Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NFL draft. The Jaguars also have 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton on the roster.
Tennis
Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery for an injury to his left foot.
Wawrinka said that he would be out "for a few weeks," with the French Open starting May 23. He won at Roland Garros in 2015.
The world No. 21, who turns 36 on Sunday, lost first-round matches at both tournaments he played this month, at Rotterdam and Doha. Wawrinka lost in the second round at the Australian Open in January.