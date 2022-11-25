Briefly: U.S. frustrates England to a scoreless draw

Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup.

That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.

Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the U.S. famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010. They didn’t seem to heed his warning and didn't respond to Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team.

England beat Iran 6-2 in its opening game in Qatar to justify its status as one of the tournament favorites. But it could consider itself fortunate not to have dropped another match to the U.S., after Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar with a first-half strike and Weston McKinnie lifted a shot over from eight yards out.

“I’d like to see goals,” said Berhalter. “We’re proud, but our work is not done.”

The draw sets up a match for the U.S. against Iran on Tuesday for a spot in the round of 16. Iran beat Wales 2-0 earlier and sits second in Group B with three points, one more than the Americans.

A win would have advanced England into the knockout stages, but the Three Lions rarely looked in control.

Its supporters were ready to celebrate a late winner when Harry Kane came close to scoring with stoppage time header.

“It wasn’t the best performance for sure,” said Kane. “Good spells with the ball, but we didn’t quite have the final product. Clean sheet puts us in a great position in the group.

“We had two or three opportunities and didn’t put it away.”

Football

Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The penalty means the third-round draft pick out of UCLA must sit out the rest of the regular season.

NFL officials announced the suspension Friday. The Packers said they wouldn’t have any comment on the matter because of the confidentiality of the process.

Rhyan has participated in only one play this season and for no offensive snaps. He was active and appeared in one special-teams play on Nov. 6 in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.

He dressed but didn’t play in five games and was ruled inactive for five other games.

Rhyan started 31 games at UCLA. He earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors from The Associated Press and was a first-team all-conference selection from the league’s coaches last year while playing left tackle. Rhyan had been working primarily at guard this year, though the Packers’ roster lists him as a guard/tackle.

Green Bay selected him with the 92nd overall pick in the draft.

The suspension of their 2022 third-round pick comes one week after the Packers released their 2021 third-round selection, wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers. The Packers had sent the No. 92 and No. 135 overall selections in the 2021 draft to the Tennessee Titans for the right to take Rodgers at No. 85.

In another transaction Friday, the Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released tight end Josh Babicz from the practice squad.

Golf

Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie are returning to the PNC Championship with hopes of doing one better than last year.

The 20-team field is for winners of majors or The Players Championship and a child or parent. This will be the third time Woods plays. A year ago, he and Charlie finished one shot behind John Daly and his son.

The 36-hole event, televised by NBC, is Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

“We have been looking forward to this week all year,” Woods said. “This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

Woods has not competed since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July. He is playing next week in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, a 72-hole event against a 20-man field of the world’s top players.

He also has a made-for-TV exhibition on Dec. 10 with Rory McIlroy as his partner against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

That will be seven rounds in 18 days.

Thomas and Spieth also will be at the PNC Championship with their fathers. Thomas and his father, longtime club professional Mike Thomas, won in 2020.

Annika Sorenstam is playing again, this time with her son, Will. The PNC field also includes Nelly Korda and her father, Petr, a former Australian Open tennis champion.