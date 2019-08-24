For the first time in nearly 13 years, a U.S. roster of NBA players played an international basketball game — and lost.
Patty Mills scored 30 points, and Australia rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to stun the Americans 98-94 on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia, and snap a 78-game U.S. winning streak that started with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships.
It was the first loss for the U.S. in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 world championship semifinals against Greece. The Americans won the bronze there, then were unbeaten through the cycles for the 2007 FIBA Americas, 2008 Olympics, 2010 World Cup, 2012 Olympics, 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.
Australia had never beaten the Americans, and the U.S. national team had been 30-0 all-time in Australia.
Cycling
Colombia rider Miguel Angel Lopez led Astana to a team time-trial victory as the Spanish Vuelta got underway.
Astana finished with a time of 14 minutes, 51 seconds over a 8.33 mile flat, urban circuit on the streets of Torrevieja in southeastern Spain. It ended two seconds in front of Deceuninck-Quick Step, and five ahead of Team Sunweb.
The year’s Vuelta is without many top names, including defending champion Simon Yates, Tour de France winner Egan Bernal and Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz.
Geraint Thomas, Julian Alaphilippe, Tom Dumoulin, Vincenzo Nibali, Mikel Landa and two-time former Vuelta champion Chris Froome are also absent.
Boxing
Sergey Kovalev knocked out Anthony Yarde in Russia to retain the WBO light heavyweight title in his first defense since winning back the belt in February.
Kovalev was rocked by heavy punches from the British challenger in the eighth round but Yarde tired, allowing Kovalev to floor him with a left jab in the 11th.
The previously unbeaten Yarde (18-1) hadn’t gone beyond seven rounds before Saturday and appeared exhausted in the latter stages. It was the 16th consecutive world title fight for Kovalev (34-3-1).
Skiing
Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban can add a diamond (ring) to their gold (medals): The star athletes say they’re engaged.
Vonn, an Olympic downhill champion in Alpine skiing, and Subban, a defenseman for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils who won a Winter Games hockey title with Canada, posted the good news on social media.
The 34-year-old American recently retired from a ski racing career that included a total of three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.