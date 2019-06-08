Turkey moved atop its European Championship qualifying group by dominating World Cup winner France in a 2-0 home victory on Saturday at Konya, Turkey.
Turkey has nine points from three wins and has yet to concede a goal in Group H. France had scored four goals in each of its first two wins, but this time its attack was kept quiet by Turkey's solid defense while the French defense was too easily breached.
After right back Benjamin Pavard gave away a free kick on the left in the 30th minute, attacking midfielder Cengiz Ünder whipped the ball to the back post where it was headed back across goal for defender Kaan Ayhan to nod powerfully past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
The highly-rated 21-year-old Ünder, who has caught the eye several times with Roma in Italy's Serie A, put Turkey further ahead 10 minutes later with a fine finish.
• Germany brushed off the absence of coach Joachim Loew to beat Belarus 2-0 in Borisov, Belarus, in European Championship qualifying, but remains behind fast-starting Northern Ireland in the standings.
With Loew sitting the game out after injuring himself in the gym, assistant Marcus Sorg took charge of a routine win with goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus. That kept Germany unbeaten in three games in 2019 after last year saw it eliminated in the World Cup group stage as defending champion.
• The United States was knocked out of the Under-20 World Cup in the quarterfinals for the third straight tournament, losing to Ecuador 2-1 at Gdynia, Poland.
Jhon Espinoza scored the tiebreaking goal in the 43rd minute for Ecuador, which next plays South Korea or Senegal on Tuesday. Italy meets Ukraine in the other semifinal. José Cifuentes put Ecuador ahead in the 30th minute and Tim Weah tied the score in the 36th.
The U.S. lost to Serbia on penalty kicks in the 2015 quarterfinal and to Venezuela in extra time in the 2017 quarters. The Americans have not advanced past the quarterfinals since 1999, when a U.S. team with goalkeeper Kasey Keller lost to Nigeria in the semifinals.
Football
A criminal investigation into allegations that Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill's son was abused is no longer active.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told The Kansas City Star he would re-evaluate his decision if new evidence emerges. Howe said he still believes the 3-year-old boy was hurt but he declined in April to file charges because he couldn't prove who injured the child.
The Chiefs suspended Hill on April 25 after a local television station aired a recording of a conversation between Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing the boy's injuries. Hill has consistently maintained his innocence, saying his son's health is his top priority.
At the time, owner Clark Hunt said he was "deeply disturbed" by the audio recording. Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said Friday the team would have no new comment on Hill's situation. Hill has been banned from the team's offseason voluntary workouts. The Chiefs end their offseason next week with mandatory minicamp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.