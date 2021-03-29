Briefly: Truex dominates dirt track Truck race

Martin Truex Jr. entered the Truck Series race for the first time in 15 years just to get extra laps on the dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway.
That reconnaissance mission turned into a runaway victory for Truex, who dominated the Monday afternoon race and then quickly turned his attention to the main event.
NASCAR's first Cup Series race at a dirt track was delayed a day when torrential rain flooded Bristol's parking lots and campgrounds and turned Monday into a doubleheader. Truex was one of seven Cup drivers entered in the trucks' opener in their attempt to learn how to race the surface.
Bristol is a 0.533-mile concrete bullring that was covered in three layers of red Tennessee clay in NASCAR's attempt to add versatility to its schedule. The Truck Series raced seven times on dirt at Eldora Speedway in Ohio but it had been 50 years since NASCAR's elite got down into the mud.
Truex, who ran one Truck Series race in both 2005 and 2006, had almost no dirt experience before Bristol. He led 105 of the 150 laps, won all three stages and beat series regulars Ben Rhodes, Raphael Lessard and Todd Gilliland for the win.
Chase Briscoe, a Cup Series rookie with a dirt racing background, finished fourth.
Truex won in a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports and gave the organization its third consecutive win this season.
• World champion Lewis Hamilton just managed to hold off Max Verstappen to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and clinch the 96th Formula One win of his career on Sunday.
The race was effectively decided when Verstappen overtook Hamilton on Lap 53 of 56 but went too wide on a turn and off track limits. He was told by his team to give Hamilton the position back, as he risked a time penalty.
Verstappen still had a few laps to catch Hamilton and he almost did, finishing .74 seconds behind the Mercedes driver. Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, finished third but was way behind the front two.
Wrestling
Iowa's Spencer Lee and Minnesota's Gable Steveson have been named winners of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestlers in 2020-21.
The announcement Monday marked the first time in the award's 20-year history that two wrestlers shared the honor.
Lee won the Hodge last year, and last week he became a three-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds. Steveson won his first heavyweight national title.
Lee was a 12-0 with five pins, three technical falls and four major decisions. Lee earned bonus points in 92% of his matches. Steveson was 17-0 with four pins, seven technical falls and three major decisions. He earned bonus points in 88% of his matches and gave up just one takedown.
Tennis
Ash Barty moved into the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, holding off 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in a matchup of past Miami champions — plus one where the current world No. 1 topped the former world No. 1.
It was Barty's second win of a three-setter so far in this tournament, and she improved to 17-3 in her last 20 matches that have gone the distance. Barty will next face No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova.
Also Monday, 12th-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada topped 20th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-5 in a third-round matchup, and Marin Cilic of Croatia — the 2014 U.S. Open champion — defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 to move into the men's fourth round.
Soccer
Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half and Honduras beat the United States 2-1 on Sunday in an Olympic qualification game at Guadalajara, Mexico.
U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute, but the Americans mis-fired on several good chances to equalize.
U.S. men had trouble creating chances in the first half, and the Americans missed their third straight Olympics. The American Olympic skid is part of a trend that includes the senior national team missing the 2018 World Cup.