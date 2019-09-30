An MRI on the injured shoulder of Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky revealed that he has a dislocated left shoulder with a slight labrum tear, but he does not need surgery, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Monday.
A source said that the QB should be back “sooner rather than later.” Trubisky will travel with the team to London for its game against the Raiders but is unlikely to play.
Trubisky injured the shoulder early in the first quarter against the Vikings on Sunday and missed the majority of his team’s 16-6 victory.
The Vikings knocked Trubisky out of the game on the Bears’ sixth offensive play when Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter sacked the 25-year-old quarterback for a 10-yard loss.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, the fifth overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, has a torn ACL and is done for the season.
Chubb was injured in the Broncos’ 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series. Chubb had 12½ sacks last season and one on Sunday.
- Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle that is the most severe punishment in NFL history for an on-field infraction.
Burfict will miss the final 12 games of the season and any playoff games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.” He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league’s player safety rules.
Burfict has the right under the collective bargaining agreement to appeal the punishment in the next three days. He had one of his previous suspensions reduced from five games to three games on an appeal in 2017.
Baseball
Manager Brad Ausmus was fired by the Los Angeles Angels after just one difficult season in charge.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision to move on swiftly from Ausmus a day after they finished 72-90 for the franchise’s worst record since 1999.
The dismissal of Ausmus immediately sparked speculation that former Angels bench coach Joe Maddon, who parted ways with the Chicago Cubs one day earlier, will return to the franchise where he spent three decades of his career.
Basketball
Elena Delle Donne scored two big baskets for Washington after Connecticut had cut its deficit to four in the fourth quarter and the Mystics held off the Sun 95-86 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
Delle Donne, the league’s MVP, scored 22 points and Ariel Atkins had 21 for the Mystics, who earned their first finals win in franchise history. Kristi Toliver added 18 points for the Mystics. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night in Washington.
