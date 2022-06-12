Briefly: Toyota win fifth straight at Le Mans

Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time, with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance on Sunday.

New Zealander Brendan Hartley had clinched pole position and was at the wheel as Toyota Gazoo's No. 8 completed the race in sunny and warm conditions, with teammates Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa watching from the team garage.

Swiss driver Buemi has won the race four times while Hartley clinched his third win, and second for Toyota after his first victory with Porsche in 2017. Both had modest Formula One careers.

Dane Tom Kristensen holds the records with nine wins.

Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina followed a couple of minutes behind for Toyota's No. 7 at the Circuit de la Sarthe in northwestern France.

Lopez was joined by Kobayashi and British driver Mike Conway, his teammates when No. 7 won last year to underline how Toyota has broken the stranglehold of Audi and Porsche.

After a calm night, Toyota experienced a rare blip when the No. 8 punctured with Buemi at the wheel at around 7:30 a.m. and 15 minutes later Lopez stalled and needed an electrical reset, costing one lap.

American Josh Pierson became the youngest driver to participate at 16 years old, 188 days — making him slightly younger than fellow 16-year-old Matt McMurry was in 2014.

Pierson drove 97 laps as he shared duties on the United Autosports USA team driving an Oreca 07 with Oliver Jarvis and Alex Lynn, finishing sixth in the LM P2 category.

• Max Verstappen once again pounced when rival Charles Leclerc faltered in their race for the Formula One title.

Verstappen extended his F1 championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday — his fifth victory of the season — following yet another Leclerc early retirement.

Leclerc started from pole, immediately lost the lead in the first corner to Sergio Perez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, then used smart strategy to cycle his Ferrari back to the front. Leclerc regained the lead when he pitted under “virtual safety car” speed restrictions while the two Red Bull cars stayed out.

Leclerc seemed poised to challenge for the win, but the Monaco driver's car started spewing smoke on lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits.

His engine had failed — Leclerc's second retirement in three races.

Red Bull went 1-2 in the race with Perez finishing second, while Mercedes was third and fourth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Perez, who won in Azerbaijan last year, said Red Bull made the “right call” not to let him fight Verstappen for the win and said he struggled with worn tires.

Verstappen leads the standings by 21 points over Perez, while Leclerc dropped to third and is 34 points behind Verstappen.

Horse racing

Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race.

Donegal rounded the 1½-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking.

Pletcher won the Belmont Stakes for the fourth time, following Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

Rich Strike, a stunning Kentucky Derby winner at 80-to-1 odds, was sixth after owner Rick Dawson and trainer Eric Reed held him out of the Preakness with an eye on Belmont. Rich Strike was the first healthy Derby winner to skip Pimlico since 1985.

Just like Rich Strike, Mo Donegal was at the back of the pack at the Derby, but the colt didn’t have enough kick at Churchill Downs. He found it Saturday, winning the 154th running of the $1.5 million race.

Mixed martial arts

Jiri Prochazka stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275 on Sunday.

Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 205 pounds late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history.

Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at Singapore Indoor Stadium, but the Brazilian challenger likely tested the long-reigning champion more than any opponent during her run of seven consecutive defenses.

Earlier, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement after losing her rematch with Zhang Weili, who knocked out the Polish veteran in the second round with a spinning back fist.

