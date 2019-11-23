Briefly: Todd closing in on three in a row

Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine to seize control and shot 8-under 62 on Saturday at Sea Island to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga., as he goes for his third straight PGA Tour victory.
Todd, who overcame a case of the full yips that nearly drove him from the game, is coming off victories in the inaugural Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
He was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66).
Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and fell four shots behind.
- Sei Young Kim had only one birdie on the back nine and held on for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda, who made a charge going into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., with the richest prize ever in women’s golf on the line.
Kim led by as many as five shots with three birdies over the opening seven holes. She stopped converting birdie chances on the back nine of Tiburon Golf Club, and Korda made her move.
Korda began the back nine with three straight birdies, including a bunker shot she holed, and shot 31 on the back for a 66. Kim was at 16-under 200 and will be in the final group with Korda.
At stake is $1.5 million to the winner.
- Jon Rahm moved into a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title after shooting 6-under 66 in the third round of the season-ending World Tour Championship to tie the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera.
Lorenzo-Vera bogeyed the 18th hole for the second straight day to shoot 69 and drop into a share of the lead with Rahm, who needs to finish first or second to stand a chance of becoming European No. 1 for the first time.
Baseball
The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Jharel Cotton from the Oakland Athletics for $100,000.
The 27-year-old right-hander missed the 2018 season because of an elbow injury during spring training that required Tommy John surgery. Cotton is 11-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 29 career games, all starts, for Oakland in 2016-17
Tennis
Canada reached its first Davis Cup final after beating Russia 2-1 at Madrid.
In the decisive doubles, Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov beat Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
The Canadians, playing Davis Cup since 1913, will meet in the final Britain or host Spain, which played in the other semifinal later Saturday.
SkiingThe president of the International Ski Federation, Gian Franco Kasper, will step down next year after 22 years in the job.
The 75-year-old Swiss former journalist will leave his post in May at the FIS congress, which will choose his replacement. He’s spent 45 years in different roles at FIS.
Kasper has faced criticism from skiers over the last year for his stance on environmental issues and the packed competition calendar.