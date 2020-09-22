Briefly: Tiz the Law plans to skip Preakness

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won't run in next month's Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.
The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year's reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it's "disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness."
Knowlton had made it known since Tiz the Law finished second to Authentic in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 that he would like his colt to make the Preakness. After the Derby, trainer Barclay Tagg said his preference would be to skip the Preakness.
However, with no chance for Tiz the Law to sweep the Triple Crown, he can be freshened to run in the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 6-7.
Golf
Mike Davis spent the last decade running the USGA, where he set up golf courses to provide an extreme test for elite players and searched for solutions to increasing distance.
Now he wants to build golf courses, a lifelong passion.
Davis announced he will retire as CEO at the end of 2021, ending a 32-year career with the USGA that began with him overseeing ticket sales and transportation. He became the seventh executive director in 2011 and the USGA’s first CEO after an organizational shakeup in 2016.
Davis, whose love of golf course architecture dates to when he was a junior golfer and would doodle holes on a piece of paper, said he will join Tom Fazio II in a new golf architecture firm called Fazio & Davis Golf Design.
Tennis
Bianca Andreescu, last year’s U.S. Open champion, will sit out the French Open and the rest of 2020.
The 20-year-old Canadian announced her decision to remain sidelined this season via a post on social media.
At New York in 2019, Andreescu became the first tennis player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles championship. She also reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 last year.
Soccer
The U.S. men's soccer team has given up trying to play matches in October due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be limited to a maximum of three games in 2020, its fewest since 1987.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said it had abandoned its attempt to schedule home exhibition games for next month. It is attempting to schedule a pair of friendlies for Europe in November.
The team is considering a December training camp along with its January camp.
The only match this year was a 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Carson, Calif., with a roster mostly from Major League Soccer. Exhibitions in March at the Netherlands and Wales were canceled along with the CONCACAF Nations League final four in June and the start of World Cup qualifying in September.
World Cup qualifying was rescheduled to start in June 2021 but CONCACAF said it will be postponed again.
Next year's schedule includes the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 10-Aug. 1, a tournament most top players are likely to skip.
