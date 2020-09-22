Briefly: Tiz the Law plans to skip Preakness

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won't run in next month's Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year's reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it's "disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness."

Knowlton had made it known since Tiz the Law finished second to Authentic in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 that he would like his colt to make the Preakness. After the Derby, trainer Barclay Tagg said his preference would be to skip the Preakness.

However, with no chance for Tiz the Law to sweep the Triple Crown, he can be freshened to run in the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 6-7.

