Briefly: Title paths plotted with U.S. Open draws

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men’s-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying.
Win that, and Djokovic’s potential path — as determined by Thursday’s draw — could include 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the third round, No. 6 seed Matteo Berretini in the quarterfinals in a rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final and No. 4 Alexander Zverev, the 2020 runner-up in New York, in the semifinals.
Naomi Osaka’s first Grand Slam action since she withdrew from the French Open following a first-round victory to take a mental health break will come against Marie Bouzkova, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic who is ranked 86th and has a 1-10 career record at the majors, including 0-3 at Flushing Meadows. Osaka won their only previous encounter in straight sets at last year’s Australian Open.
Looking past that, Osaka could face 17-year-old American Coco Gauff — whom she beat in New York in 2019 and lost to at Melbourne Park in 2020 — or three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Osaka, seeded No. 3, is the reigning champion at the U.S. Open, one of her four major titles, which all have come on hard courts.
The possible women’s quarterfinal pairings by seeding are No. 1 Ash Barty, the Wimbledon champion, against No. 7 Iga Swiatek, No. 4 Karolina Pliskova against No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, Osaka against No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova.
Main draw play starts Monday with spectators allowed at full capacity, a year after all fans were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA
Sidney Lowe has been added to Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s staff as an assistant.
The Cavs announced the hiring, bringing Lowe back for a second stint after he coached in Cleveland under Mike Fratello from 1994-99. The team made three playoff appearances in that stretch.
Lowe spent the past three seasons as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons.
Golf
James Morrison shot a course-record 10-under 60 to lead by three strokes after the first round of the European Masters at Switzerland.
Morrison made nine birdies and an eagle, dropping just one shot at the par-4 18th hole which he played in his outward nine.
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, the French left-hander, and Marcus Armitage each shot a 63 to tie for second place. Andy Sullivan and Dean Burmester were another shot back.
Hockey
The Philadelphia Flyers signed No. 1 center Sean Couturier to an eight-year contract extension worth $62 million.
Couturier won the Selke Trophy in 2020 as the league’s best defensive forward. He had 18 goals and 23 assists last season. The eighth pick in the 2011 draft, he has 443 points in 692 regular-season games and 22 more in the Stanley Cup playoffs, while often playing through injury.
The contract carries a full no-movement clause for the first seven years and a limited no-trade after that. In the eighth year, Couturier must submit a list of 10 teams to which he’d agree to be traded.
- The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with forward Andrei Svechnikov on an eight-year contract, which is set to keep the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Svechnikov has been a fixture and physical presence on Carolina’s top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.
He had 15 goals and 27 assists in 55 regular-season games for the Hurricanes last year, which saw the Hurricanes win a division championship for the first time in 15 years. He also had two goals and six assists in 11 playoff games before the Hurricanes lost to eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round.