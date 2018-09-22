Karl-Anthony Towns is getting a new deal from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jimmy Butler is still waiting to get a new address.
Towns announced Saturday night that he is recommitting to the Timberwolves, securing his future there while Butler's remains a mystery. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Towns will be signing a five-year super-max extension worth $190 million.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Towns publicly revealed the financial terms of the deal. Towns posted a video to social media with the wording "5 More" — a clear nod to the length of the contract.
"On June 25th, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves," Towns wrote in an Instagram post. "On September 22nd, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015."
Towns is going into his fourth season, was an All-Star for the first time a year ago and was the Timberwolves' second-leading scorer last season at 21.3 points per game.
• The U.S. women's national team trailed Senegal by eight points before wearing the African nation down in an 87-67 victory in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 16 to lead the U.S. The two teams played six days ago and the Americans cruised to a 51-point victory.
Soccer
Jess McDonald scored two goals and the North Carolina Courage won the National Women's Soccer League championship with a 3-0 victory over the Portland Thorns at Portland, Ore.
The victory was a bit of revenge for the Courage, who lost 1-0 to the Thorns in last year's title match.
The Courage (17-1-6) won the league's Supporters' Shield for best record and never dropped a game on the road. The team also set NWSL records this season for the most wins, points and goals.
The match was played before a sellout crowd of 21,144 at Portland's Providence Park. That was a record for the final of a women's pro league championship in the United States.
Tennis
Martin Klizan's perfect record in ATP finals will be tested by top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the St. Petersburg Open decider in Russia.
Klizan ended Stan Wawrinka's latest bid on Saturday for a first title since his return from a knee injury. Klizan bounced back from losing the first set of their semifinal to beat Wawrinka 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Klizan is 6-0 in finals, including a win in St. Petersburg six years ago, and the Slovak is coming off a victory at the Austrian Open last month.
Thiem defeated Roberto Bautista Agut, the big-hitting Austrian firing in 15 aces on his way to reaching his fifth final of the season. Thiem is 10-7 in career finals and 2-2 this season, most recently losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal.
Hockey
The New Jersey Devils signed forward Miles Wood to a four-year, $11 million contract.
Wood will earn $2.5 million annually in the first three years of the contract and $3.5 millon in 2021-22.
Wood, who scored a career-high 19 goals last season, will join the team for practice on Sunday. He also set new career highs with 76 games played, 13 assists, 32 points, 170 shots and three power play goals last season. His goal and shot totals placed him fourth on the squad.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua retained his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles with a seventh-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium in London.
Joshua, who fought with a suspected broken nose from the second round, sent Povetkin to the canvas with a big right midway through the seventh and was unloading a flurry of punches before the referee stepped in to end the fight.
Joshua's record is 22-0, with 21 wins inside the distance.
