Tiger Woods sent fans into a frenzy Friday with a sublime stretch of golf that left them wanting more at the Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin, Texas.
And that's what they'll get.
Woods won four straight holes with three birdies and an 83-yard lob wedge that spun back into the hole for an eagle, carrying him into the weekend with a 4-and-2 victory over Patrick Cantlay.
It gets even better: Next up for Woods is Rory McIlroy, the hottest player in golf.
McIlroy won his group by beating Matt Fitzpatrick, 4 and 2. Woods (No. 13) and McIlroy (No. 4) were among only five top seeds to advance from their groups, joining Justin Rose (No. 2), Francesco Molinari (No. 7) and Paul Casey (10).
• Likely needing to win to get a Masters spot through the world ranking, Sungjae Im rebounded from an early double bogey to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington High School graduate Tony Romo shot 79-80 to finish 127th out of the 128 players who completed two rounds.
• Kevin Sutherland and Marco Dawson each shot 7-under 65 at Fallen Oak in Biloxi, Miss., to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Rapiscan Systems Classic.
Jeff Sluman, Tom Byrum, Scott Parel and Tommy Armour III were tied for third at 68. Fred Couples and Vijay Singhtopped the group at 69. Bernhard Langer and John Daly each shot 71. Defending champion and Edgerton native Steve Stricker bogeyed the 18th for a 73.
• Sung Hyun Park shot a 6-under 66 at the Kia Classic to take a share of the lead into the weekend at Carlsbad, Calif. Thidapa Suwannapura also had a 66 to match Park at 10-under 134. Inbee Park and first-round leader Chella Choi were a stroke back.
Auto racing
Jimmie Johnson will start on the pole in Sunday's Cup Series race at Texas, where he is a seven-time winner.
With Johnson leading the way after a final-stage fast lap of 188.890 mph to get his first pole anywhere since 2016, Hendrick Motorsports took the top three qualifying spots at Texas Speedway in Fort Worth. William Bryon was second, and Chase Elliott third.
