Tiger Woods is writing what he describes as his definitive story in a memoir titled "Back."
HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday it has acquired rights to the first memoir written by Woods. Still be determined is when it will be published.
The memoir will cover Woods from his youth as a golf prodigy to his rise as the youngest Masters champion and the only player to hold all four major championships at the same time. It will delve into his slide from injuries and his high-profile personal issues that led to divorce, along with his comeback from four back surgeries to win the Masters at age 43 for his 15th career major.
The only other books to which Woods contributed was "How I Play Golf" in 2001 with the editors or Golf Digest and "The 1997 Masters: My Story" co-authored by Lorne Rubenstein.
Woods, who has 81 victories on the PGA Tour and is one short of tying the career record held by Sam Snead, returns to competition next week in Japan.
Basketball
The Los Angeles Lakers said Anthony Davis is day-to-day with a sprained right thumb.
An MRI exam on Davis' injury revealed only a sprain, increasing the chances of the Lakers' new star being ready for the regular season.
Davis was injured during a preseason game in China on Saturday. The Lakers were cautiously confident the injury wasn't serious, and the MRI confirmed it.
Davis didn't play in the Lakers' preseason game against Golden State at Staples Center on Monday night, but he took shots without protection on his thumb two hours before the game.
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup in Russia because of fatigue, two days after winning the Shanghai Masters.
The fourth-ranked Russian was coming into the Moscow tournament as the No. 1 seed after beating Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai final on Sunday. He's reached the final of his last six consecutive tournaments, including the U.S. Open, which has meant a busy playing schedule.
Russian news agency Tass quoted Medvedev as saying that he felt "drained psychologically and physically" after his Shanghai victory.
In Tuesday's matches, eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic won his first-round meeting with Russian Artyom Dubrivny 6-1, 7-5.
The defending women's champion, Daria Kasatkina, was eliminated in the first round by fifth-seeded Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian won 6-1, 6-4 and will play Kirsten Flipkens in the second round.
