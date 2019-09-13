Scott McCarron, Retief Goosen and Tom Gillis shot 6-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Mich.
McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader and a three-time winner this year, birdied the par-5 16th and par-3 17th in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open.
Goosen, the Senior Players Championship winner for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour, bogeyed the 17th. Gillis finished his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth.
Jay Haas was a stroke back with Darren Clarke, Jerry Smith and Jerry Kelly.
Bernhard Langer topped the group at 68. Defending champion Paul Broadhurst shot 71.
Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera had a 72 in his tour debut.
- The United States limited the damage on the opening day of the Solheim Cup by making 18th-hole birdies in the final two matches of the afternoon fourballs to secure half-points and trail Europe 4½-3½ at Gleneagles, Scotland.
Jessica and Nelly Korda played central roles in both sessions on Friday, firstly teaming up as the first siblings to play together in the competition and winning 6-and-4 in the morning foursomes.
They were split up by U.S. captain Juli Inkster and placed in the final two matches in the fourballs, a decision that looked like backfiring as the Americans went to the 18th hole losing in both.
However, Lexi Thompson — playing alongside Jessica Korda — rolled in a 15-foot birdie from left to right to grab a half from a match against Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda in which neither side led more than 2 up.
Then, with the shadows lengthening on an 18th green, Brittany Altomare — Nelly Korda’s partner — holed a birdie from 25 feet up the slope to complete a U.S. comeback from 4 down with six holes to play against Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz.
It potentially marked a big momentum shift for the Americans, who are looking for a third straight win in the biggest team event in women’s golf.
Football
Wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly will be eligible to play for the New England Patriots on Sunday, sources said.
Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil case in Florida. He won’t go on the commissioner’s exempt list because no criminal charges have been filed. Brown has denied the allegations by his former trainer.
The Patriots play at Miami on Sunday.
Cycling
Primoz Roglic needed to change bikes after a crash but recovered to finish safely in the peloton, keeping his lead entering the final competitive stage of the Spanish Vuelta.
Rémi Cavagna made a strong solo charge to win the 19th stage in Toledo, a mostly flat ride of 102.6 miles.
Tennis
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won two hard-fought matches to reach the Zhengzhou Open semifinals in China.
Pliskova had to wait 1½ days to complete her second round match as she beat Polona Hercog 6-3, 7-5 but not before saving five set points in the second set. Pliskova was trailing 5-2 in the second set when play was suspended on Wednesday. Rain prevented play on Thursday and the organizers had to reschedule matches for Friday.
Pliskova returned to court later Friday to beat sixth-seeded American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Obituary
Bruno Grandi, the longtime president of the International Gymnastics Federation who oversaw changing the “perfect 10” scoring system, has died. He was 85.
The FIG said Grandi, the federation leader from 1997-2016, died Friday in Italy after an unspecified illness.
Disputes in gymnastics at the 2004 Athens Olympics led to a review of the scoring system and replacing the maximum mark of 10.
