An Adidas executive and two other insiders from the high-stakes world of college basketball recruiting were convicted Wednesday in a corruption case that prosecutors said exposed the underbelly of the sport.
A federal jury in Manhattan found former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code guilty of fraud charges.
The trial centered on whether the men's admitted efforts to channel secret payments to the families of top recruits luring them to major basketball programs sponsored by Adidas was criminal. At stake was a fortune in revenue for the basketball programs and potential endorsement deals for the players if they went pro.
Evidence included text messages between the defendants and coaches from top-tier coaches like Bill Self of Kansas and Rick Pitino of Louisville and testimony from the father of prized recruit Brian Bowen Jr. describing how a Louisville assistant handed him an envelope stuffed with cash.
Prosecutors claimed the schools were in the dark about the payment schemes, including $100,000 promised to Bowen's family, that are outlawed by the NCAA. They accused the defendants of defrauding universities by tricking them into passing out scholarships to players who should have been ineligible.
UFC
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will remain suspended at least until December because of a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their UFC match in Las Vegas, but the Nevada Athletic Commission allowed some prize money to be released to Nurmagomedov.
Neither the Russian from Dagestan nor the Irishman attended a brief hearing in Las Vegas at which Nurmagomedov was called the catalyst for the Oct. 6 "chaos."
Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III said the suspensions will last until an investigation is complete. Marnell said fines and punishment up to a lifetime ban could be considered, and said the fighters will be required to attend a Dec. 10 disciplinary hearing.
Cycling
Lance Armstrong's former team manager has been given a lifetime ban from cycling for his role in a doping program that helped Armstrong win the Tour de France seven times.
Johan Bruyneel had been serving a 10-year ban. In a letter posted on social media, Bruyneel announced the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport had extended the ban for life.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 investigated and exposed a doping system used by Armstrong's U.S. Postal Service teams when Bruyneel was manager. Armstrong was later stripped of his Tour de France wins.
Tennis
Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber both earned three-set victories at the WTA Finals to leave their group wide open ahead of the last round.
Stephens, who is making her debut at the year-end event, beat Kiki Bertens 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 for her second straight victory in round-robin play.
Earlier, Kerber held her nerve and her serve to beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 after saving 13 of the 18 break points she faced, including five in the final game of the first set.
Auto racing
Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda has been released from a Vienna hospital nearly three months after undergoing a lung transplant.
The Vienna General Hospital says the 69-year-old Lauda left "in good general condition." It says he must still spend several weeks in rehabilitation. Lauda received a new lung on Aug. 2.
Lauda won the Formula One title in 1975, 1977 and 1984. He suffered serious burns in a crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976 and has twice undergone kidney transplants.
