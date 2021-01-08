Briefly: Thomas, Harris share lead in Hawaii

Defending champion Justin Thomas began the new year with an 8-under 65, a share of the lead with Harris English and no bogeys on his card, all of which made him happy Thursday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
Half of the 42-man field shot in the 60s on the Plantation Course.
The tournament features more than just PGA Tour winners for the first time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months, the field includes anyone who made it to the Tour Championship.
Sergio Garcia, playing at Kapalua for the first time in 15 years, and Patrick Reed were among those at 6-under 67, with Adam Scott in the group at 68.
Olympics
Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was provisionally suspended in a doping case and could be banned from the Tokyo Games.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said it sent Manyonga a “notice of charge” in the case, which is based on suspected breaches of whereabouts rules.
Manyonga won gold at the 2017 world championships in London. He finished fourth two years later in Doha.
Skiing
French skier Alexis Pinturault stretched his lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings by winning a giant slalom in Switzerland, posting the fastest time in both runs.
Pinturault finished 1.04 seconds ahead of Filip Zubcic on the icy Chuenisbärgli course. Marco Odermatt was third, 1.11 back, to retain a small lead over Pinturault in the season-long giant slalom standings.
Defending overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was more than a second further back in fourth in what is shaping up as another duel with Pinturault for the title.
Tennis
Belgian tennis player Kirsten Flipkens injured her ankle when she landed on an advertising board during a match against Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open on Friday and had to retire.
Flipkens won the first set 7-5 and was trailing 5-4 in the second when she jumped to play a shot and landed on the advertising board behind the baseline. Her left ankle twisted underneath her.
Kenin will next play 13th-seeded Yulia Putintseva. The Kazakhstani player beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-5.
Also, fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-4 to reach the third round. She will next face Australian Open quarterfinalist Ons Jabeur, who beat Kateryna Bondarenko 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
UFC
An Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts fighter is accused of stabbing his two sisters early Thursday as they slept in a spare bedroom in his apartment because a “higher power” told him to do so, police in Florida said.
Irwin Rivera, 31, who is known as “The Beast,” remained in the Palm Beach County Jail early Friday on two counts of premeditated attempted murder, according to jail records.
An arrest report said multiple neighbors and one of the victims called 911 to report the stabbing at Rivera’s Boynton Beach home early Thursday morning.
Arriving officers found a 22-year-old woman next to the road, covered in blood, an arrest report said. She had multiple stab wounds on her back, head and arm, and told officers her brother stabbed her. She told officers her sister was still in the house, the report said. The 33-year-old woman was found inside, also with multiple stab wounds.
She had two collapsed lungs and was taken to Delray Medical Center, the report said. The sisters’ identity was not released. The Boynton Beach Police department said one victim is in stable condition, the other is in critical condition.