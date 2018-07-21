With Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome sitting 1-2 in the overall standings, Team Sky has complete control over the Tour de France.
The two British riders took advantage of their powers in the hilly 14th stage in the Massif Central on Saturday, allowing a large group of breakaway riders to build a lead of nearly 20 minutes then fending off the few attacks thrown their way on the short but steep finishing climb.
While the Welshman Thomas is attempting to win the Tour for the first time, the Kenyan-born Froome is aiming for a record-tying fifth victory in cycling’s biggest race.
Fourth-placed Primoz Roglic was the only overall contender to gain time, finishing eight seconds ahead of Thomas, Froome, and third-placed Tom Dumoulin — with all four riders finishing more than 18 minutes behind stage winner Omar Fraile, who remained far back in the standings.
Tennis
Third-seeded Steve Johnson beat Marcel Granollers, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Hall of Fame Tennis Open final in Newport, R.I.
The 28-year-old American will face Ramkumar Ramanathan in the final Sunday morning. Ramanathan, of India, topped American Tim Smyczek, 6-4, 7-5.
Johnson, a champion in Houston earlier this season, will be seeking his fourth career ATP title. Ramanathan is looking for his first.
- When Michael Stich was a teenager, he had to choose a sport — soccer or tennis. It seems he made right choice now that he has a home in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
The 49-year-old German and Helena Sukova were inducted during a ceremony on Newport’s grass court, the only members of the class of 2018.
Stich captured his only Grand Slam singles title in 1991, beating countryman Boris Becker, also a Hall of Famer, at Wimbledon. He was a U.S. Open finalist in 1994 and runner-up at the 1996 French Open.
Sukova captured a combined 14 Slam doubles titles — nine in women’s and five in mixed. She was runner-up in singles at four majors — twice each at the Australian and U.S. opens.
Soccer
Josef Martinez set an Major League Soccer record with his sixth career hat trick and Atlanta United rallied to beat D.C. United 3-1.
Martinez has a league-leading 22 goals in 22 appearances this season. With 12 games left, he’s on pace to break the MLS season record of 27 held by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.
Hockey
The Minnesota Wild and Matt Dumba agreed on a five-year, $30 million deal to keep the 23-year-old defenseman after a breakout year.
Dumba had 14 goals and 36 assists to go with a plus-15 rating in 82 games last season, when he had career highs in games played, goals, assists, points, game-winning goals (4), power-play assists (10), time on ice (23:48), shots on goal (176), hits (136) and blocked shots (112). The 6-foot, 184-pound Dumba is from Regina, Saskatchewan, and was the No. 7 overall pick by Minnesota in 2012.
Boxing
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk unified the cruiserweight division by beating Russian Murat Gassiev by unanimous decision in Russia.
Despite facing a hostile crowd in Moscow, Usyk controlled the fight with his jab to add Gassiev’s WBA and IBF titles to his own WBC and WBO belts.
Gassiev landed some heavy body shots when he got inside Usyk’s reach, but started to tire and the Ukrainian was utterly dominant in the later rounds as Gassiev swung wild haymakers.
Usyk, a former Olympic gold medalist, holds all four major titles after just 15 professional fights, all of which he won.
Track & field
World champion Karsten Warholm used the absence of Qatar rival Abderrahman Samba to finally win a 400-meter hurdles at the Anniversary Games in London.
And in a Norwegian record, too.
Warholm was runner-up to Samba in the previous Diamond League meetings in Rome, Oslo, Stockholm, Paris, and Lausanne. But Samba preferred to try the 400 without hurdles at London Stadium, and registered a personal-best in coming fifth.
Warholm won the hurdles comfortably in 47.65, more than half a second off Samba’s best this year. Meanwhile, Abdallelah Haroun won the 400 in a Qatar-record 44.07.
