Top seeds Dominic Thiem and Ash Barty got through to the finals of the China Open in Beijing on Saturday.
Austrian Thiem will face Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. In the women’s tournament, Australian Barty meets two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan, who downed defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets.
Thiem dropped the first set to Russia’s Karen Khachanov, but came roaring back to win 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. Third-seeded Tsitsipas fought past Germany’s second-seeded Alexander Zverev 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Barty advanced with a three-set victory over Kiki Bertens. The French Open champion traded breaks of serve in the third set before beating her Dutch opponent 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
- Novak Djokovic has been in dominant form at the Japan Open. That bodes well for the top-ranked Serb’s chances of winning the gold medal at next year’s Olympics.
Playing on the same court that will host the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic beat third-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 6-4 to reach his fifth final this season, a showdown with Australian qualifier John Millman, who beat Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Track & field
Joe Kovacs of the United States won the shot put at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, with the biggest throw for 29 years in a contest decided by just a single centimeter.
Kovacs threw 22.91 meters in the final round to overtake the mark of 22.90 set by both U.S. thrower Ryan Crouser and New Zealander Tomas Walsh.
Kovacs’ throw made him the joint third-best thrower of all time and was 22 centimeters off the 1990 world record set by Randy Barnes, who was later banned twice for doping offenses.
Also, the United States ended a 12-year wait for a gold medal in the men’s 4x100-meter relay.
The all-star squad started with individual 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman and ended with 200 champ Noah Lyles, with Justin Gatlin and Michael Rodgers in between.
The time of 37.10 seconds was the third-fastest in history, beaten only by the Jamaican teams of 2011 featuring Usain Bolt.
Horse racing
The owners of the historic racetrack that hosts the Preakness Stakes and Baltimore officials have reached an agreement to keep the Triple Crown series’ middle jewel in the city.
Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young announced the deal with The Stronach Group. The agreement must be approved by the General Assembly during its next session.
Under the plan, Stronach Group would build a new clubhouse at the dilapidated Pimlico Race Course and demolish the deteriorated grandstand. Training and stable operations would be consolidated at the company’s track in Laurel, about 20 miles southwest of Baltimore.
