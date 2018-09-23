Dominic Thiem breezed past Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-1 to win the St. Petersburg Open in Russia on Sunday.
Thiem held serve throughout and wrapped up the win in just 1 hour 8 minutes to take his third title of the season. It was the big-hitting Austrian’s first final since losing the French Open final to Rafael Nadal.
Thiem, ranked eighth in the world, hadn’t won a hard-court title since beating Bernard Tomic at the Mexican Open in February 2016 and his previous seven finals were all on clay.
The 2012 champion in St. Petersburg, Klizan lost his unbeaten record in tour finals which had stood at six, the joint-highest on the tour.
- Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson in Chicago to give Team Europe a victory in the second Laver Cup.
Zverev won the final five points to defeat Anderson 6-7, 7-5, (10-7). His victory helped Team Europe beat Team World 13-8.
Anderson, who lost in the Wimbledon finals this year, said Sunday night’s setback affected more than just him.
Had Anderson won, Nick Kyrgios of the World team would have played Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in a deciding singles match. But it was not necessary because the European team had reached 13 points.
Roger Federer earlier put Team Europe ahead by saving three match points for a 6-7, 7-6, (10-7) victory over John Isner.
Isner staggered Federer with a body serve that caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to stumble early in the match. But Federer regrouped and fought off two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before capturing the deciding 10-point tiebreaker used in the Laver Cup.
In the opening doubles match, Jack Sock and Isner saved two match points in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Federer and Zverev 4-6, 7-6, (11-9).
The three-day, five-session tournament at the United Center drew 93,584 fans.
Team Europe won the first Laver Cup last year in Prague. The tournament moves to Geneva, Switzerland, next year.
