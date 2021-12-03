Briefly: The Freeman era begins in South Bend

Notre Dame has completed a whirlwind coaching search that never seriously left campus, promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to coach of the Fighting Irish on Friday.

Freeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Brian Kelly’s surprising departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame posted a video on social media of Freeman being introduced to the team at a morning workout for the first time as head coach.

“Marcus’ ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff.”

In a statement, Freeman said he was “eternally grateful” to both Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins and Swarbrick for the opportunity.

"Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football,” Freeman said.

• Quarterback Andy Dalton will be making his second straight start Sunday for the Chicago Bears as a result of Justin Fields’ broken ribs.

The Bears face the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field, and on Friday coach Matt Nagy said Fields’ health improved, but not enough to play. Fields is doubtful for the game.

“Justin is making good progress, just not there medically for the clearance,” Nagy said.

Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback behind Dalton. Nagy is hopeful Fields can return soon.

Fields practiced all week but only on a limited basis after missing the 16-14 Thanksgiving Day win over Detroit.

• New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer.

Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team's medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will get the start, his first with the Giants.

College Basketball

Men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and the University of Maryland announced Friday that they’ve mutually agreed to part ways, abruptly ending his tenure less than than a month into his 11th season.

Turgeon, who’d led the Terps to appearances in five of the past six NCAA Tournaments but had struggled to establish the program among the nation’s elite, was 226-116 overall since taking over over for legendary coach Gary Williams in 2011. He was named the Big Ten Conference’s Coach of the Year in 2015 and a year later led Maryland to its first and only Sweet 16 of his tenure.

Assistant coach Danny Manning will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, the school announced, and a national search will begin after the season.

The Terps began the year ranked No. 21 in the country but have struggled in nonconference play. They fell to 5-3 overall after a 62-58 loss Wednesday to visiting Virginia Tech in which some fans inside Xfinity Center booed him and called for his job.

Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson became the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery on Friday.

Johnson’s operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce what kind of operation Johnson had.

The 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months, according to team physician Michael Terry.

Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay. Terry said Johnson had been trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple weeks.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic pulled Serbia even with Croatia at 1-1 in the Davis Cup semifinals by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 Friday.

The top-ranked Djokovic will try to put Serbia into the final by playing in the deciding doubles. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is slated to team with Filip Krajinovic against the top-ranked doubles pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Serbia and Croatia are meeting in the Davis Cup for the third time since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia. Serbia won the previous two.

Russia will face Germany on Saturday in the other semifinal series.

