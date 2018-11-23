Robert “Bob” McNair, billionaire founder and owner of the Houston Texans, has died. He was 81.
One of the NFL’s most influential owners, McNair had battled both leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma in recent years before dying in Houston on Friday. The team did not immediately release a cause of death, but says he died peacefully with his wife Janice and his family by his side.
When Houston lost the Oilers to Tennessee after the 1996 season, McNair made it his mission to return the NFL to the city. He formed Houston NFL Holdings in 1998, and on Oct. 6, 1999 he was awarded the 32nd NFL franchise.
College football
Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 6 Oklahoma scored two defensive TDs as the Sooners beat No. 12 West Virginia 59-56 at Morgantown, W.Va., to earn a spot in next week’s Big 12 championship game.
The Sooners (11-1, 8-1, No. 6 CFP) survived a wild and mostly defenseless affair that featured 1,372 yards of offense to earn a rematch Dec. 1 in Arlington, Texas, against No. 11 Texas, which beat Kansas earlier Friday.
Oklahoma also kept its College Football Playoff chances alive. West Virginia (8-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) lost to Oklahoma for the seventh straight time since joining the league in 2012.
- No. 8 UCF lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to injury but still trounced South Florida 38-10 to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 24 games and complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.
Milton hurt his right knee when he was tackled at the end of a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Darriel Mack Jr. replaced him and may make his second start of the year when UCF (11-0, 8-0, No. 9 CFP) faces Memphis next week in the American Athletic Conference title game.
- Myles Gaskin broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Washington won its second Pac-12 North Division title in three years, beating No. 7 Washington State 28-15 at snowy Pullman, Wash.
- Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and No. 11 Texas beat Kansas 24-17 to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Texas (9-3, 7-2, No. 15 CFP) opened a 24-7 lead on Cameron Dicker’s 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but Kansas responded with Peyton Bender’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot and recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Tennis
France captain Yannick Noah’s gamble on players and court surface backfired against Croatia in the Davis Cup final.
Noah chose Jeremy Chardy and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to meet Croatia on indoor clay, and they were thrashed in straight sets on the first day, leaving the Croats on the verge of their second Davis Cup crown.
Borna Coric dismantled Chardy 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, and Marin Cilic defeated Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in the opening singles.
Croatia, which won its sole title in 2005, leads 2-0 and can relieve the Davis Cup from the defending champion in northern France by winning the doubles on Saturday.
