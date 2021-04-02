Briefly: Teenage Sinner makes Miami Open final

Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, playing in only his third top-level ATP event, advanced to the Miami Open final by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.
Sinner became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men’s final, joining Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.
In the second semifinal Friday night, No. 4-seeded Andrey Rublev was to play No. 26 Hubert Hurkacz.
Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, creating opportunities for the four semifinalists. Each was trying to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title.
No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play for her second consecutive Miami women’s title Saturday against No. 8 Bianca Andreescu, who edged No. 23 Maria Sakkari in a three-setter that ended at 1:35 a.m. Friday.
Golf
Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday.
Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each had a 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, is three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama.
Phil Mickelson dropped to 15 shots back when he had a 10 on the 18th hole — he took two penalty shots and another three strokes trying to get away from a greenside stream — and ended with a 79.
- Michelle Wie West was back on a major championship leaderboard Thursday at the ANA Inspiration at California. So was Shanshan Feng in her first tournament in 16 months.
Playing for the second straight week after a 21-month break, Wie West shot a 2-under 70, leaving her four strokes behind leader Patty Tavatanakit after the morning wave.
Feng birdied three of her last five holes for a bogey-free 67 in the morning The Chinese star hadn’t played a competitive round since November 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent visa delay.
Wie West first played the event in 2003, tying for ninth at age 13.
College hockey
University of Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield was named to the Hobey Hat Trick as one of the top three vote-getters for the Hobey Baker Award.
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay and North Dakota forward Shane Pinto also were picked through a vote of a selection committee for the Division I men’s player of the year.
This year’s award will be presented April 9 in a 5 p.m. TV broadcast originating from the NHL Network studios in New Jersey, with the finalists brought in virtually.
Caufield led NCAA men’s hockey with 30 goals in 31 games, a goals-per-game average unsurpassed in the 21st century. Even if you take out his national-best 11 power-play goals, he still would be tied for the goal-scoring lead.
MMA
A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it.
Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger.
Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also. After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure. His opponent, Goodale, was ruled the winner by TKO.