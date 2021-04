Briefly: Teenage Sinner makes Miami Open final

Caufield led NCAA men’s hockey with 30 goals in 31 games, a goals-per-game average unsurpassed in the 21st century. Even if you take out his national-best 11 power-play goals, he still would be tied for the goal-scoring lead.

MMA

A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it.

Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger.

Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also. After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure. His opponent, Goodale, was ruled the winner by TKO.

