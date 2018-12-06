University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the country’s best running back, on Thursday night, becoming the fourth UW player to capture the honor and third in the last seven years.
Taylor’s nation-leading 1,989 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season were enough to beat out Clemson’s Travis Etienne and Memphis’ Darrell Henderson. He joined Ron Dayne (1999), Montee Ball (2012) and Melvin Gordon (2014) as Doak Walker Award winners for the Badgers.
Taylor’s 3,966 career rushing yards are the most for any FBS player through his sophomore season, breaking Dayne’s record of 3,566. Heading into a Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Miami later this month, he’s just 230 shy of Gordon’s record for rushing yards in consecutive seasons.
He also became the fourth player in FBS history to record back-to-back 1,900-yard rushing seasons. His 165.8 rushing yards per game this year were nearly 20 more than any other player in the country, and he single-handedly out-rushed 64 of the FBS’s 130 teams.
- Kyler Murray was named Associated Press college football Player of the Year, the second straight Oklahoma quarterback and fifth overall to win the award since it was established in 1998.
Murray beat out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on 56 ballots submitted by AP college football poll voters. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. was third.
Murray, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior from Allen, Texas, won the award in his final year as a college athlete. The Oakland Athletics took Murray with the ninth pick in the Major League Baseball draft in June.
Baseball
Second baseman Jonathan Schoop and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract, another step in an offseason remake of the team’s infield.
Schoop’s deal would allow him to earn a $100,000 performance bonus for reaching 600 plate appearances, plus additional award bonuses. He was an All-Star with Baltimore in 2017 when he hit .293 with 32 home runs with 105 RBIs, all career highs.
He was traded to Milwaukee last summer right before the non-waiver deadline and became a free agent last week, when the Brewers declined to offer him a 2019 contract rather than allow him to be eligible for salary arbitration. Schoop made $8.5 million in 2018.
- Nathan Eovaldi is staying with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing to a $68 million, four-year contract.
A 28-year-old right-hander who has had a pair of Tommy John surgeries, Eovaldi was acquired by Boston from Tampa Bay on July 25. In six postseason appearances, including two starts, Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA, a .185 opponent’s batting average, 16 strikeouts, and three walks.
- The three-time AL Central champion Cleveland Indians and starter Carlos Carrasco to a $47 million, four-year contract, a deal that includes $37.25 million in new guaranteed money and could keep him in a Cleveland uniform through the 2023 season.
Carrasco, who has won 35 games over the past two seasons, will make $9.75 million next season, the same as his prior deal, and $10.25 million in 2020 — the same amount as the club’s previous option for that season.
Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow likely will miss the start of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow last month.
Signed to a $21 million, two-year contract last December, Morrow led the Cubs with 22 saves and had a 1.47 ERA in 35 games. He did not pitch after July 15 because of a bone bruise in his right elbow.
Soccer
The United States women’s soccer team will open next year with games at World Cup host France and Spain and finish a 10-game schedule leading to the tournament with a send-off match against Mexico at Harrison, New Jersey, on May 26.
The defending world champion Americans play France at Le Havre on Jan. 19 and face Spain at Alicante three days later, the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Japan, which beat the U.S. in the 2011 World Cup final and lost the final to the Americans in 2015, plays the U.S. on Feb. 27 at Chester, Pennsylvania.
