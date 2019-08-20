Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor and junior center Tyler Biadasz were named to The Associated Press preseason All-America college football first team on Tuesday.
Taylor rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Biadasz is expected to be a veteran presence on the Badgers' offensive line.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlined the first team, which also had two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers.
Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne.
The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.
Basketball
A jury acquitted former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves of sexual assault and other charges.
The verdict in Cleaves' hometown of Flint comes nearly four years after a then-24-year-old woman accused Cleaves of sexually assaulting her in a Flint area motel room.
The woman testified that she wanted to leave but that Cleaves continued to force himself upon her. Cleaves didn't testify, but his attorney contended that the woman was in the motel room "of her own free will."
The 41-year-old Cleaves was charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration and other charges. He had faced up to 15 years in prison had he been convicted.
Cleaves led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.
Soccer
Major League Soccer awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium will be built and the team will begin play during the 2022 season.
MLS commissioner Don Garber made the announcement at the Palladium near Lafayette Square. The team does not yet have a name.
The team will be owned by Carolyn Kindle-Betz, president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation, local businessmen Andy Taylor and Jim Kavanaugh, and six female members of the Taylor family. That makes the St. Louis franchise the first female majority-owned clubs in MLS history.
The team will push the league to 28 clubs, including a handful beginning play in the next few years. FC Cincinnati is playing its inaugural season this year, Inter Miami FC and Nashville SC begin play next year, Austin FC begins play in 2021 and St. Louis will follow the next year.
Track & field
Two-time world shot put champion David Storl said he will miss the track world championships with a back injury.
The German won the world title in 2011 and 2013 and took silver in 2015 but has spent much of this season battling back problems. He said he will now focus on next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Tennis
Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez has been banned for eight years for match-fixing.
The Tennis Integrity Unit said Saez refused to cooperate with its investigation and also failed to report "a corrupt approach" at a tournament.
Saez originally attracted the TIU's attention because of evidence of unusual patterns on betting markets around his matches.
Saez's career high ranking is 230. He is currently 1,082nd after his ranking dropped during the investigation. He hasn't played a tournament since November.
