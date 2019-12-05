Briefly: Taylor, Biadasz best in Big Ten

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor added more accolades to his already-stuffed college football resume.
The Badgers’ star was named a first team All-Big Ten Conference performer by both conference coaches and the media, marking the third consecutive year he’s been a consensus first-team pick.
Taylor led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,761 yards and 20 touchdowns on 279 carries, and added 201 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Taylor’s 25 touchdowns lead the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Junior center Tyler Biadasz was also a consensus first-team pick. It is his second year in a row on the first team.
Left tackle Cole Van Lanen was a second-team selection by the media.
Golf
Patrick Reed made six birdies over his last 10 holes for a 6-under 66 that gave him a three-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas on Thursday.
Reed was at 12-under 132.
Tiger Woods, playing for the first time since he won in Japan for his record-tying 82nd career victory on the PGA Tour, kept a clean card to match Reed’s 66 and remain six shots behind.
Woodland, who makes his Presidents Cup debut next week, lost ground with consecutive bogeys that left him six shots behind at one point. He fixed that by finishing with three straight birdies for a 69 and will be paired with Reed again on Friday for the third round.
Defending champion Jon Rahm also had a 66 to match the low round of the day, leaving him four shots behind with Henrik Stenson, who had a 67.
Soccer
Major League Soccer will try to reach an agreement for ïts 30th team to be Charlotte, North Carolina.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made a presentation to MLS owners on Thursday when they met in a hotel near the Brooklyn Bridge. Tepper would own the team, which would play at Bank of America Stadium, home of his NFL franchise. MLS Commissioner Don Garber all but confirmed the expansion fee will be $300 million.
Charlotte would be the third MLS team to share a stadium in a long-term relationship with the NFL, joining Seattle and Atlanta.
He would not say whether MLS hoped to announce the team at a news conference in Charlotte on Dec. 17. Tepper is attempting to obtain city funding for alterations at Bank of America Stadium.
Hockey
The Calgary Flames have a deal for a new downtown arena, a 35-year agreement that keeps the NHL club in the city for that time.
The team, the city and the Calgary Stampede rodeo signed an agreement Thursday to replace the 36-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome.
The 19,000-seat arena is to cost more than $417 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2021, just north of the Saddledome. The arena will be demolished between 2024 and 2025.
The project is part of a downtown revitalization. The building will become the home of the Flames and part of a planned entertainment district bordering the Stampede grounds.
The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp., which owns the Flames, and the city will split the costs. The Stampede is a not-for-profit community group.