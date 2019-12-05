Briefly: Taylor, Biadasz best in Big Ten

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Defending champion Jon Rahm also had a 66 to match the low round of the day, leaving him four shots behind with Henrik Stenson, who had a 67.

Soccer

Major League Soccer will try to reach an agreement for ïts 30th team to be Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made a presentation to MLS owners on Thursday when they met in a hotel near the Brooklyn Bridge. Tepper would own the team, which would play at Bank of America Stadium, home of his NFL franchise. MLS Commissioner Don Garber all but confirmed the expansion fee will be $300 million.

Charlotte would be the third MLS team to share a stadium in a long-term relationship with the NFL, joining Seattle and Atlanta.

He would not say whether MLS hoped to announce the team at a news conference in Charlotte on Dec. 17. Tepper is attempting to obtain city funding for alterations at Bank of America Stadium.

Hockey

The Calgary Flames have a deal for a new downtown arena, a 35-year agreement that keeps the NHL club in the city for that time.

The team, the city and the Calgary Stampede rodeo signed an agreement Thursday to replace the 36-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome.