Briefly: Taxi Squads returning to NHL

The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.

Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from the minors if COVID-19 absences would cause anyone to play without a full lineup. Taxi squads, which were used during the shortened 2021 season, are set to be in effect until at least the All-Star break in early February.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the new roster rules in an email to The Associated Press, and the NHL announced the changes Sunday night. The league also postponed three additional games — Columbus at Chicago on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh at Toronto, and Boston at Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Basketball

The Big East Conference announced on Monday the cancelation of three upcoming games due to COVID issues within the Georgetown and St. John’s programs.

Those games include: Marquette at St. John’s on Dec. 29, St. John’s at Georgetown on Jan. 1 and Xavier at Georgetown on Jan. 4.

Per the Big East game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule games in accordance with the parameters of the policy.

Football

The Green Bay Packers added more names to the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. The Packers placed Ben Braden, Tipa Galeai, Amari Rodgers and Ty Summers on the list, and placed defensive lineman RJ McIntosh on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

That brings the total number of Carolina players on the COVID-19 reserve list to 13.

Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson, Marquis Haynes, Phil Hoskins, Matt Paradis and Daviyon Nixon all tested positive on Monday. Paradis and Nixon were already on injured reserve.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the decision to send players home was made “to stem the tide” and get things under control. The team will conduct its meetings virtually until then, and Rhule is hoping to have players back in the building for practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers lost 32-6 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and have been eliminated from playoff contention. They visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen and already-injured cornerback/kick returner Darius Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Phillips (shoulder), who was the Bengals’ primary kick returner, has been on injured reserve since Dec. 9.

Allen has been the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Joe Burrow. The team will likely have to add a quarterback to the roster.

The Indianapolis Colts placed safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith on the list. Smith has been a key member of the offensive line that has helped Jonathan Taylor lead the league in rushing.

The Cleveland Browns, who have been hit as hard as any team by COVID-19 cases the past few weeks, activated eight players, including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and versatile running back Kareem Hunt.

Clowney has missed the past two games — both losses — and his return will help a pass rush that hasn’t been the same without him. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is also back.

Tampa Bay, hard hit by injuries on offense, put star wideout Mike Evans on the COVID-19 list, but activated wide receiver Breshad Perriman from it. Evans missed Sunday’s game with an injury.

The Steelers’ season didn’t end with Sunday’s 36-10 loss at Kansas City, but it did for one of their assistant coaches. Adrian Klemm, in his first year as the head offensive line coach and third overall in Pittsburgh, is leaving immediately to take a similar job at the University of Oregon.

According to multiple reports, Klemm will become Oregon’s assistant head coach in addition to offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Dan Lanning was hired as the Ducks head coach earlier this month, and Klemm has more experience in college than at the NFL level after spending five seasons at UCLA from 2012-16.

Skiing

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away.

Shiffrin said she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Lienz, Austria, adding, “I’ll see you in the new year.”

Other top skiers who have missed races recently after testing positive for COVID-19 include former overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami, Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand.

Maryna Gąsienica-Daniel, the Polish skier who finished sixth in two giant slaloms in Courchevel, France, last week, also announced a positive test on Monday. She said on Instagram that she is “isolated at home,” and she, too, will miss the races in Lienz. Gąsienica-Daniel adds that she is “sad” but otherwise “feeling good.”

The Beijing Olympics open Feb. 4.

