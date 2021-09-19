Briefly: Suspended Wisconsin RB Antwan Roberts enters transfer portal

Wisconsin running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team.
Roberts, a freshman, hadn’t played in either of the Badgers’ first two games. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst suspended Roberts and dismissed fellow freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team on Aug. 31, shortly before the start of the season.
The punishments came after a fight in a dorm last month resulted in a citation for Crawford.
University of Wisconsin police spokesman Marc Lovicott said the 18-year-old Crawford was cited on misdemeanor charges of criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed.
Lovicott said police learned Aug. 22 about a fight between two people in a residence hall that had taken place the previous night. No one was stabbed or cut with the knife, he said. Crawford was the only person named in the police department’s release.
Roberts, who is from Nashville, Tennessee, signed with Wisconsin in December as a consensus three-star recruit.
Golf
Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot a tense level-par 72 Sunday to finish at 23 under and win the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory and first since beating Patrick Reed in a playoff to clinch the 2015 BMW Masters.
The 35-year-old set course records at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt in the second and third rounds, shooting a 64 on Friday and an 11-under 61 on Saturday.
- Darren Clarke won the Stanford International in South Dakota for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.
Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.
Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. He had only one birdie, on the par-4 13th.
Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2020 winner, was two strokes back along with Rod Pampling (69). U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67) was 9 under.
- Jim Knous shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.
Knous had eight birdies, five on the front nine, then held on after a bogey on No. 12 to match McNealy at 14 under. McNealy, the second-round leader, had four bogeys on the front none, then closed with three consecutive birdies for a 70.
Max Homa (65) was two strokes back with Scott Stallings (67), Mito Pereira (70), Troy Merritt (69) and Beau Hossler (70). Ten others, including Phil Mickelson (67), were four strokes back heading into the final round.
Cycling
Defending champion Filippo Ganna of Italy shattered home fans’ hopes of a 1-2 for their riders and retained the men’s time trial title on Sunday to secure back-to-back gold medals at the road world championships.
Olympic champion Primoz Roglic sat out the worlds time trial while Tokyo silver medalist Tom Dumoulin was absent due to a wrist injury.
Obituary
Jimmy Greaves—Tottenham’s leading scorer and an English international—died on Sunday at the age of 81. There was a minute’s applause before Tottenham played in the Premier League against Chelsea, the club where Greaves started his career.
Greaves suffered a minor stroke in 2012 and his family thought he had made a full recovery until he was admitted to intensive care after a more severe stroke in May 2015.
With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves remains the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham.