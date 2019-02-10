The Lindsey Vonn circus had rolled back into town, and that suited Ilka Stuhec just fine.
All the talk at the world championships at Are, Sweden, on Sunday — and indeed for the last few days — was whether Vonn could mark the last race of her career with a victory in the downhill. The spotlight, as ever, was almost totally on the American.
Stuhec ended up spoiling the party.
With Vonn sitting on the leader's throne and the potential of a glorious finale increasing by the minute, Stuhec produced a virtually flawless run from No. 9 in the field to top her rival and become the first woman to retain the world downhill title since Maria Walliser in 1989.
"She has won everything, won so much, and I was really honored to be there (on the podium) with her for her last time," the Slovenian skier said of Vonn.
Vonn, who finished third, still hogged the limelight. She was the last skier to leave the finish area after all the celebrations with her family and friends, the person the legion of photographers wanted to snap, the one Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark had traveled to watch.
But this was also a day to savor for Stuhec, who — like Vonn — has proved capable of bouncing back from serious injury.
She missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during a crash while training on the glacier in Pitztal, Austria.
Initial results this season were mixed but Stuhac underlined her threat ahead of the worlds by winning the downhill and super-G at Val Gardena in December.
She was way too good for the rest Sunday, winning by 0.23 seconds from Corinne Suter and 0.49 from Vonn, to successfully defend her title from St. Moritz, Switzerland, in 2017. The fact it was a shortened course, because of fog and wind, made the margin of victory even more impressive.
Baseball
With a team that wasn't even supposed to be in the tournament, Panama beat Cuba 3-1 on Sunday in Panama City to win its second ever Caribbean Series and first since 1950.
Panama was represented in the tournament for the first time since 1960 only after the Caribbean Professional Baseball Leagues moved the series out of Venezuela due to security concerns shortly before it began. With Panama hosting, the Toros de Herrera were invited to play as a guest.
The only Panamanian team to win the tournament was the Carta Vieja Yankees, who did it in 1950 with a roster full of American players.
Tennis
Romania upset defending champion Czech Republic 3-2 to advance to the semifinals of the Fed Cup, along with France and Belarus.
Romania made the last four for the first time after its first victory against the Czechs, who won six titles in the last eight years.
Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu teamed up to clinch the best-of-five series against their hosts with a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4 over Czech pair Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova, who won the mixed doubles at the Australian Open with Rajeev Ram.
Romania took a 2-1 lead on an indoor hard-court in Ostrava after Simona Halep defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in a reverse singles featuring two former top-ranked players.
Winter sports
Olympic and world champion Natalie Geisenberger is on the brink of winning her seventh consecutive World Cup overall women's luge title, after leading a German sweep of the medals in a race at Oberhof, Germany.
Geisenberger was first, Tatjana Huefner second and Dajana Eitberger third, marking the fourth time that Germany has swept the podium in 10 World Cup women's races this season. Geisenberger needs only a 16th-place showing in the women's race at Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, in two weeks to clinch yet another overall title.
The top U.S. finisher in the women's race was Summer Britcher, who placed sixth. Britcher maintained her hold on third place, behind Geisenberger and Germany's Julia Taubitz, in the women's overall season standings.
Figure skating
Shoma Uno was the first skater in final group of the men's free skate at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Anaheim, Calif., and he ended up executing a flawless program that no one was able to match.
The Japanese skater won the men's title by successfully landing three quadruple jumps during his four-minute program, including one in combination. The 197.36 points was the highest score in an international competition this season.
